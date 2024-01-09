Video shows NRG stadium leaking amid Houston weather before CFP championship

Portions of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana were placed under a tornado watch Monday and weather played a small role in the lead up to the College Football Playoff National Championship in Houston, too.

Despite the roof being shut at NRG Stadium for the game between Michigan and Washington, bits of rain were leaking through onto the field, according to a video posted on X by Wall Street Journal Reporter Laine Higgins.

Whether conditions worsen outside and affect the game inside remains to be seen. Kickoff in the CFP Championship went as scheduled at 6:30 p.m. CT while a tornado warning in the area is set to expire at 9 p.m.

Well, the roof is shut at NRG Stadium. But it’s also leaking… pic.twitter.com/o2WgJUBIxN — Laine Higgins (@lainehiggins17) January 8, 2024

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: NRG stadium leaking amid Houston weather before CFP championship