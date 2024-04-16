Video shows Max Holloway’s phone call with Justin Gaethje, more backstage aftermath of UFC 300 knockout

Could you imagine what Max Holloway experienced in the immediate aftermath of one of the most legendary knockouts in UFC history?

Well, you don’t have to.

Holloway, the former UFC featherweight champion and newly crowned BMF champion, scored an incredible knockout of Justin Gaethje in the fifth round of their lightweight encounter this past Saturday at UFC 300 in Las Vegas. It was an all-time badass moment as Holloway, in a fight he was comfortably winning, invited Gaethje to the center of the cage so they could throw down in the final 10 seconds. That’s when Holloway connected on a devastating overhand right that sent Gaethje’s limp body crashing to the canvas.

Afterward, Holloway had his own camera person follow him around backstage at T-Mobile Arena to capture moments behind the scenes, including an emotional phone conversation with his father, Dana White passing the phone to him to speak with Gaethje from the hospital, a ton of congratulations from fellow UFC fighters and celebrities in attendance, and more.

Check out the video from Holloway’s YouTube channel above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie