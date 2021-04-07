Video shows Dak Prescott taking snaps, planting and throwing months after gruesome leg injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signed a huge extension this year, but there was a pretty important unanswered question: How healthy is he?

The last time we saw Prescott on a football field, he was being carted off after one of.the worst injuries in the NFL in a while, a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle as he was being tackled. There have been positive reports but that's fairly standard for an athlete coming off an injury. Presumably the Cowboys know he's healing well or he wouldn't have been paid like he was.

Still, it was nice to see a short clip of Prescott taking snaps.

Dak Prescott working out

Prescott didn't do much in the clip posted by Dallas-based quarterback trainer Damian Devon. But it's something at least. It's the first known video of Prescott doing any athletic movement since his injury.

It's really not worth breaking it down frame by frame. Prescott is landing and planting on his right ankle that was injured, and throwing the ball six months after a horrendous injury. He has more than three months before training camp starts. There's no need to overthink it: This is a positive thing.

There have been no reports that Prescott might not be ready for the start of.the season. Still, it was nice to see Prescott doing some quarterback things, even if just for a few seconds.

