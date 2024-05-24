Video: Paige VanZant, Elle Brooke share cheeky face off at MF & DAZN: X Series 15 weigh-ins

Former UFC standout Paige VanZant ‘s boxing debut is just one day away, and on Friday, she shared a cheeky faceoff with her opponent.

VanZant takes on fellow OnlyFans creator Elle Brooke, the Misfits Boxing women’s middleweight champion, in a title challenge Saturday at MF & DAZN: X Series 15 at NRG Arena in Houston.

VanZant, 30, will enter her first fight since a July 2021 loss to Rachael Ostovich in a bareknuckle boxing bout under the BKFC banner.

Brooke, 26, initially an adult film star and OnlyFans content creator, decided to enter the world of influencer boxing in 2022. She’s 4-1 since her debut and currently holds the Misfits 125-pound title.

Check out their final faceoff at weigh-ins below (via Instagram):

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie