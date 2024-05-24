Video: Paige VanZant, Elle Brooke face off at MF & DAZN: X Series 15 press conference

The boxing debut for former UFC standout Paige VanZant is two days away, and Thursday she got face-to-face with her opponent.

VanZant will take on fellow OnlyFans creator Elle Brooke, the Misfits Boxing women’s middleweight champion, in a title challenge Saturday at MF & DAZN: X Series 15 at NRG Arena in Houston.

The bout will be VanZant’s first fight since a July 2021 loss to Rachael Ostovich. The loss was VanZant’s second in as many BKFC outings. She was booked for a third BKFC fight on two separate occasions in 2022, but withdrew from both.

Over the nearly three years since the Ostovich bout, VanZant has largely focused on her OnlyFans page. She has spoken openly about her income from that far outpacing anything she made while she was in the UFC.

Brooke, 26, took a reverse rout to VanZant. Initially an adult film star and OnlyFans content creator, Brooke decided to enter the world of influencer boxing. She’s 4-1 since her debut in July 2022.

Check out their faceoff (via X) ahead of Friday’s weigh-ins below:

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie