Video of Raptors fan hurting private parts on street sign goes viral

While the city of Toronto was having a ball after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, one fan's painful moment was caught on camera. (Twitter//@Fila1944)

When it comes to celebrating major sporting championships, the city of Toronto is a little out of practice. Before the Raptors captured their first NBA title in franchise history on Thursday night, the last ‘Big 4’ victors were the 1993 Toronto Blue Jays.

In fact, many of the thousands that flooded the streets — including yours truly — hadn’t even been born yet when Joe Carter hit his iconic walk-off home run to win Toronto’s second World Series in as many years.

With that in mind, the fanbase’s mixture of inexperience and/or rust came to light on a few occasions as the party bled into the wee hours of Friday morning.

The best example likely came from a young man that decided to climb a pole right at Yonge-Dundas Square. Unfortunately, his adventure didn’t exactly go as planned.

However, thankfully for everyone else, the whole thing was caught on camera and shared for all to see.

Showing plenty of poise as he scurried up the pole for what we can only assume was either a better view of the festivities, attention or a sick photo for his Instagram account, the advertising that he was using for footing gave out and the rest is now history.

Since being uploaded to Twitter on Friday afternoon, the video has been viewed over 500,000 times. So, I guess it’s safe to say that he got the attention he may have been after.

And all it cost him was a bit of scrotal trauma.

