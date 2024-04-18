Advertisement

Video: Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal face off in front of rowdy Miami crowd

Danny Segura
·8 min read

MIAMI – The third faceoff in the past five days between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal went down on Wednesday, and the attitude was consistent with the previous encounters.

After the press conference tour started Friday in Las Vegas and continued Tuesday in New York, the build to the boxing match hit Masvidal’s backyard of Miami, and the support was heavy on his side.

After answering questions about the June 1 bout, which is scheduled for 10 rounds and takes place at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Diaz and Masvidal came face-to-face.

Check out the video above.

For more on the fight, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Diaz vs. Masvidal 2.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie