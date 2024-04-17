Video: Just like that, is Kayla Harrison the world’s best women’s bantamweight?

At UFC 300, the winner who might have made the biggest instant impact on a division was Kayla Harrison.

Harrison (17-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC), a two-time $1 million winner in the PFL and a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, took out former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm (15-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC) with absolute ease. She outstruck her 68-7, had nearly a full round of control time, and submitted Holm in the second round.

Considering Harrison never had fought at 135 pounds and had only been down as low as 145 once, the result was a massive one for a division that recently saw longtime champ Amanda Nunes retire. Harrison predicted a UFC title before the end of the year, and once 135-pound champion Raquel Pennington returns, likely against former champ Julianna Peña, the dust could settle with Harrison waiting in the wings.

MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Danny Segura, Mike Bohn and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia discussed Harrison’s basically perfect UFC debut on “Spinning Back Clique”? What do they think?

