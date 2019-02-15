VIDEO: Floyd Mayweather Kicks Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov to the Curb

Floyd Mayweather smirk

Shortly after Floyd Mayweather disposed of Conor McGregor in a 10-round boxing match, he teased the idea that he might jump into the Octagon to make a quick billion dollars by either rematching McGregor in a mixed martial arts bout. After all, McGregor came to his world for the a record-setting, money-maker of a bout, shouldn't he return the favor?

Then, of course, McGregor retuned to the Octagon, where he was submitted by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Mayweather shifted his focus to Nurmagomedov for a brief time, but just when things started to heat up, he walked away for a much easier payday in a boxing exhibition in Japan.

It appears that the quick bucks of the boxing world are free flowing for Mayweather, and he's no longer enticed by the idea of a mega payday in the Octagon.