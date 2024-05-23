Video: Which fight slated for UFC 304 interests you most?

On the latest episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” the panel reacts to the big fight announcements for UFC 304.

Last week, UFC CEO Dana White announced several key matchups for the promotion’s return to Manchester including a welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, Tom Aspinall’s defense of his heavyweight interim title against Curtis Blaydes, and Paddy Pimblett vs. Bobby Green.

What do these matchups mean for each respective fighter? What can we expect from these bouts?

MMA Junkie’s Goze Garcia, Farah Hannoun, Danny Segura, and host Gorgeous George break down the biggest fights on the UFC 304 card.

