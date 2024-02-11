Victory Christian runs over Legacy Charter to win 2A-8 title, looks ahead to playoffs

LAKELAND — Victory Christian boys basketball coach Steve Fitzgerald thinks his team is primed for an even better run in the state playoffs this year.

After VIctory Christian’s dominant 75-40 victory over Legacy Charter in the Class 2A, District 8 title game, Fitzgerald may very well be right in the end.

“We’re way tougher mentally this year,” Fitzgerald said. “We played an incredibly difficult schedule. Most of our games were on the road. We only had five home games, so we’re battle tested. As long as we can stay healthy, we have a legitimate chance.”

Last year’s team made it to the regional final. This year’s team, led by senior Florida Atlantic-commit Lorenzo Cason looks to improve on that.

Victory Christian poses with the district trophy after defeating Legacy Charter.

It all began with Saturday’s win over Legacy Charter.

The Storm (23-4) never left a doubt at the outcome, racing to a 20-4 first quarter lead, and eventually obtaining a 54-16 advantage at halftime.

Cason led the way with 19 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 21 points.

The only dark spot in the win was the third quarter where Legacy Charter outscored Victory 16-6.

While Fitzgerald wasn’t happy with the third period, he emphasized that the Storm came out of the game exactly how they wanted to, healthy and with the win.

“Our level of intensity dropped, but you’re fighting human nature at that point,” said Fitzgerald of the team enjoying a running clock throughout the second half. “You’re never happy about that, but they came back and played harder in the fourth quarter. Just getting a win and getting out of here healthy was what we were trying to do.”

Joining Cason in double-figure scoring was Chris Bernard with 11 points.

The Storm’s next opponent is yet to be determined.

