Victor Wembanyama explained dark matter during his Rookie of the Year press conference

Victor Wembanyama doesn't just affect the gravity of a basketball court, he understands gravity in space — he really is an alien.

Before sitting down with the media this weekend to talk about his Rookie of the Year award, Wembanyama hung out with and spoke to some area children at a San Antonio Education Center & Planetarium. When asked what he talked to the students about, he answered, “Dark matter.” Then he proceeded to explain the concept to reporters.

today's science lesson brought to you by @wemby pic.twitter.com/6pTl7PQeM3 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 12, 2024

"Dark matter is a mass we can't see, but we know is there because it has influence on gravitational pulls and the speed of gravitational orbits in every galaxy. It's presence inside galaxies is five times higher than regular matter, so it's a huge mystery. We can't see it. We can't observe it, but we can observe its influence. This is dark matter."

When LeBron James called Wembanyama an alien, he wasn't kidding — and you have to love that Nike is leaning into it.

Hello humans. The takeover has begun. Meet your new Kia NBA Rookie Of The Year @wemby pic.twitter.com/r3n7t1cd6D — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) May 6, 2024

In addition to teaching reporters about space and hanging with children, Wembanyama also recorded a video — written by him, not a PR team — thanking the San Antonio fans.



...the future is going to be fun



Written & narrated by Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/mwyJVUebzV — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) May 11, 2024

