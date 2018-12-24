Victor Oladipo Gives Car He Won To Domestic Violence Survivor

Victor Oladipo did a good deed and had a good game on Sunday. (Joe Robbins via Getty Images)

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, who won a car for being voted the NBA’s Most Improved Player last season, proved himself to be a Most Inspirational Human Being on Sunday.

The basketball star gave away the Kia SUV to a survivor of domestic violence.

“I think you’re an inspiration to so many people and you’re a survivor,” Oladipo told Renita Hills in a scoreboard video message before the game, in which the Pacers hosted the Washington Wizards.

“Surprise!” Oladipo added. “This car is for you.” Then the Pacers’ mascot Boomer handed over the keys.

Hills, who now works for an Indianapolis center that assists battered women, was shocked and thrilled.

When @VicOladipo won the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award, he was given a brand-new Kia.



Tonight, he surprised Renita Hills, a domestic violence survivor who now works with @juliancenter, with the keys to that car. pic.twitter.com/uliTCUc8uy — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 23, 2018

Oladipo’s holiday-spirited generosity wasn’t a one-off. In December 2015, he won an NBA Cares Community Assist Award after donating $35,000 to a center for children with hearing loss. He also contributed a car and cash to a single mother and her daughter to aid their exit from a women’s shelter, ESPN noted.

Perhaps fueled in part by karma, Oladipo had 12 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds in Sunday’s game, won by the Pacers 105-89.

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

