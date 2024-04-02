VHS senior extends softball career to college

Apr. 2—VALDOSTA — Valdosta High School's multi-talented athlete, Aniyah Bradfield, secured her future in softball by signing with Voorhees University this past Friday.

Bradfield's signing is an important milestone for the Wildcats. It marks the first time a Valdosta High player has committed to continuing their softball career in nearly a decade.

Head softball coach Deanna Faircloth discussed Bradfield's strengths at Voorhees University, which is located in Denmark, South Carolina.

"She's bringing a lot of speed and great knowledge of the game. She will give one hundred percent no matter where you put her."

Bradfield's stellar performance on the softball field earned her recognition as an All-Region player this year. She has proven a formidable force with an impressive batting average of .373 and a stellar fielding percentage of 0.909.