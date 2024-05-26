VFL Gerald Riggs Jr. speaks at Fudge Fitness Open House

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The high school sports seasons are just about wrapped up, with the summer offseason set to begin. But, this is the time when Fudge Fitness in Johnson City kicks it into high gear.

Former ETSU football standout, Derek Fudge, hosted an open house for his upcoming SAFE program – Speed, Agility and Flexibility Enhancement training for all ages. The classes begin on Wednesday, May 29.

ETSU eliminates Bears before falling to Wofford in SoCon semifinals

Those in attendance on Sunday got to hear from VFL and former NFL running back Gerald Riggs Jr., who runs a fitness business of his own, while also coaching football at Cleveland High School outside of Chattanooga.

“Kids – they all have dreams of playing at the next level,” Fudge said. “So, I wanted to show my clients, if you work hard, have the proper training – this is where you could be at.”

Both men also know the power of surrounding yourself with driven people when it comes to the world of athletic training.

“Everybody is looking for a leg up, right,” Riggs Jr. said. “Everybody is looking for that edge. So, if you can get with somebody that’s knowledgeable – that understands the game and understands how to train the body and the mind … any opportunity to gain an edge, you want to take advantage of it.”

For more information on sing-ups at Fudge Fitness, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.