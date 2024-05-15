Vestal softball tops Corning for STAC title, local scores

VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) – Vestal softball continued a perfect season with a special STAC Championship win.

Vestal softball bested Corning 7-3, for their 1st STAC crown since 1987. In a game that was delayed and moved from Monday in Corning to Tuesday in Vestal, the Golden Bears continued an unbeaten season. Corning stormed out of the gates to take a 3-0 lead, after 2. Peyton Sullivan started the scoring with an RBI-single, which was followed up by a 2-RBI base hit from Emelia Smith.

In the 3rd inning, Vestal responded to the Hawks’ early offense with 2 home runs. Caitlyn Petteys and Lauren Policare each went yard to tie the game at 3 a piece. The Bears’ bats would not stay quiet, as they piled on 4 additional runs through the 5th to seal the win. The STAC title victory moves Vestal to 18-0 on the season, as they head to sectionals. The Golden Bears will remain as the 1 seed and play the winner of Union-Endicott vs. Horseheads, for the Class AA crown. The Section IV Class AA title game is slated for Saturday, May 25th at Greenlight Grand Slam Park (Formerly BAGSAI).

On the stat sheet in the STAC title game, the Hawks were held to just 3 hits. Aside from 3 RBI from Sullivan and Smith, Vestal’s Reilly Storer dominated the day. Storer’s 3-hit complete game featured 9 strikeouts and only 1 earned run. The Golden Bears offense was powered by home runs from Petteys, Lauren Policare, and Allison Policare.

Corning’s season will also continue at Greenlight Park. The Hawks will look for a 2nd straight Section IV title, as they take on Elmira on May 25th. Corning will battle the Express for the 2nd straight season, but this year’s meeting will be in Class AAA.

Athens’ Savannah Persun delivered a big day at the plate for the Wildcats. The junior standout hit a home run and sealed the game with an RBI-single.

In the NTL, Athens softball rolled past Canton to close their regular season. The Wildcats picked up a 12-2 win in 5 innings, powered by several impressive hitting performances. Savannah Persun led Athens with 5 RBI, on a home run, and the game clinching RBI-single. Gretchen Hiley and Ashlyn VanFleet added to Persun’s effort, with 3-hit days. On the mound, Maddie Hiley sat down 9 batters to earn the win.

A look at high school scores from Tuesday night the Twin Tiers is listed below:

High School Softball:

STAC Championship: #1 Vestal 7 – #22 Corning 3

Athens 12 – Canton 2 – Final/5 innings

Northeast Bradford 14 – Wellsboro 4

Towanda 12 – Sayre 1

Haverling 7 – Way-Co 0

High School Baseball:

Maine-Endwell 4 – Corning 3

Towanda 3 – Sayre 1

Canton 9 – Athens 6

Haverling 12 – Livonia 6

High School Boys Lacrosse:

Jamesville-Dewitt 20 – Horseheads 3

