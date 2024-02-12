A very early look at college football 2025 recruiting class team rankings

The class of 2024 recruiting cycle reached its official end last week with national signing day.

While the day doesn’t carry the weight it used to, it still gives a clear end to one class, while accelerating the next. The early signing period in mid-December is the time to pay attention these days, but NSD still must be acknowledged as a notable day on the college football calendar.

The 2024 class was Luke Fickell’s first full group as head coach at Wisconsin. It was a successful cycle — the Badgers finished with the No. 23 recruiting class, the No. 7 in the new Big Ten and a Blue Chip Ratio of 50%.

Now that focus turns to the class of 2025 cycle, we’re here to take an early look at the top classes in the nation.

A necessary note: it is very early in the class and metrics like ‘Average Player Rating’ mean much more than the ranking of the entire class.

As things stand today, February 12, 2024, Wisconsin has a top-10 class in the country:

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan 13, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; The University of Alabama introduced new head football coach Kalen DeBoer with a press conference at Bryant-Denny Stadium. DeBoer speaks during the press conference.

Commits: 2

Blue-Chip Players: 2

Average Player Rating: 93.70

Total Points: 47.26

Illinois Fighting Illini

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 21: Head coach Bret Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini protests a call during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Commits: 3

Blue-Chip Players: 0

Average Player Rating: 86.64

Total Points: 49.42

Virginia Cavaliers

Nov 25, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott looks on from the sidelines against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 3

Blue-Chip Players: 1

Average Player Rating: 87.15

Total Points: 50.96

Arkansas Razorbacks

Sep 9, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman prior to the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 4

Blue-Chip Players: 1

Average Player Rating: 87.38

Total Points: 51.64

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Nov 23, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Jo’Quavious Marks (7) runs the ball as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Daijahn Anthony (3) and linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste (11) make the tackle during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 3

Blue-Chip Players: 1

Average Player Rating: 87.93

Total Points: 53.30

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 9

Blue-Chip Players: 1

Average Player Rating: 89.00

Total Points: 56.46

SMU Mustangs

Oct 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) throws the ball against the Temple Owls during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 4

Blue-Chip Players: 2

Average Player Rating: 90.05

Total Points: 59.60

Michigan Wolverines

Nov 11, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive line coach Sherrone Moore reacts while being interviewed with running back Blake Corum (2) following a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Michigan won 24-15. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 3

Blue-Chip Players: 3

Average Player Rating: 90.78

Total Points: 61.77

Texas A&M Aggies

Dec 27, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) scrambles from Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Xavier Ross (56) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 3

Blue-Chip Players: 2

Average Player Rating: 90.79

Total Points: 61.85

Miami Hurricanes

Nov 24, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) throws against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 4

Blue-Chip Players: 2

Average Player Rating: 91.24

Total Points: 63.15

Arizona State Sun Devils

Dec 30, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) attempts to evade the tackle of Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (5) during the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 4

Blue-Chip Players: 1

Average Player Rating: 86.47

Total Points: 64.66

Florida Gators

Aug 31, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) works the line of scrimmage against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 3

Blue-Chip Players: 2

Average Player Rating: 92.28

Total Points: 66.24

UCF Knights

Dec 22, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn reacts during the second half of the Gasparilla Bowl against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 4

Blue-Chip Players: 2

Average Player Rating: 91.05

Total Points: 82.73

Iowa Hawkeyes

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 5

Blue-Chip Players: 1

Average Player Rating: 87.13

Total Points: 82.79

Baylor Bears

Sep 10, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda supervises warmups as Baylor before a game against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 6

Blue-Chip Players: 2

Average Player Rating: 87.22

Total Points: 83.42

North Carolina Tar Heels

Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo before the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 5

Blue-Chip Players: 2

Average Player Rating: 88.11

Total Points: 87.62

Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters leads the Boilermakers onto the field during the NCAA football game against the Fresno State Bulldogs, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Commits: 5

Blue-Chip Players: 1

Average Player Rating: 88.10

Total Points: 87.80

Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell conducts warm-ups in Doak Campbell Stadium before the Garnet and Gold spring game kickoff Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Fsu Spring Game137

Commits: 4

Blue-Chip Players: 4 (one five-star)

Average Player Rating: 94.02

Total Points: 94.38

Oregon Ducks

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning (center) leads quarterback Bo Nix (10) and Ty Thompson (13) onto the field for the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 4

Blue-Chip Players: 3

Average Player Rating: 94.45

Total Points: 96.08

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during preseason football practice held on UT’s campus on Monday, August 7, 2023. Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Commits: 5

Blue-Chip Players: 2 (one five-star)

Average Player Rating: 90.70

Total Points: 100.35

Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian greets wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) while warming up for the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semifinals game against the Washington Huskies at the Caesars Superdome on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Commits: 5

Blue-Chip Players: 4

Average Player Rating: 92.15

Total Points: 107.32

Wisconsin Badgers

MADISON, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 18: Luke Fickell head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers claps after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Commits: 7

Blue-Chip Players: 1

Average Player Rating: 87.72

Total Points: 115.48

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart during the the national championship celebration at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

News Joshua L Jones

Commits: 5

Blue-Chip Players: 4 (two five-stars)

Average Player Rating: 95.56

Total Points: 123.98

Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers football coach Hugh Freeze and athletic director John Cohen pose for photos during Freeze’s introduction at the Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Commits: 8

Blue-Chip Players: 7

Average Player Rating: 91.08

Total Points: 154.15

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State head football coach James Franklin yells from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA football game against Michigan at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa.

Commits: 10

Blue-Chip Players: 6

Average Player Rating: 89.69

Total Points: 157.09

Oklahoma Sooners

Nov 24, 2023; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Tawee Walker (29) runs for a touchdown against TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge (6) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 10

Blue-Chip Players: 5

Average Player Rating: 90.07

Total Points: 174.33

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball in the first quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.

Osu22msu Kwr 20

Commits: 8

Blue-Chip Players: 7 (two five-stars)

Average Player Rating: 95.94

Total Points: 189.84

Clemson Tigers

Sep 30, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney reacts in the fourth quarter against Syracuse at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 11

Blue-Chip Players: 9

Average Player Rating: 92.95

Total Points: 199.40

LSU Tigers

LSU football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him on March 24.

Commits: 9

Blue-Chip Players: 9 (three five-stars)

Average Player Rating: 94.77

Total Points: 199.41

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Chris Tyree (25) returns a kick for a touchdown during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Commits: 14

Blue-Chip Players: 9

Average Player Rating: 91.15

Total Points: 227.28

