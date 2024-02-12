A very early look at college football 2025 recruiting class team rankings
The class of 2024 recruiting cycle reached its official end last week with national signing day.
While the day doesn’t carry the weight it used to, it still gives a clear end to one class, while accelerating the next. The early signing period in mid-December is the time to pay attention these days, but NSD still must be acknowledged as a notable day on the college football calendar.
The 2024 class was Luke Fickell’s first full group as head coach at Wisconsin. It was a successful cycle — the Badgers finished with the No. 23 recruiting class, the No. 7 in the new Big Ten and a Blue Chip Ratio of 50%.
Related: Where each Wisconsin Badgers signee finished in final class of 2024 recruiting rankings
Now that focus turns to the class of 2025 cycle, we’re here to take an early look at the top classes in the nation.
A necessary note: it is very early in the class and metrics like ‘Average Player Rating’ mean much more than the ranking of the entire class.
Related: Win totals released for Wisconsin, every Big Ten team in 2024 football season
As things stand today, February 12, 2024, Wisconsin has a top-10 class in the country:
Alabama Crimson Tide
Commits: 2
Blue-Chip Players: 2
Average Player Rating: 93.70
Total Points: 47.26
Illinois Fighting Illini
Commits: 3
Blue-Chip Players: 0
Average Player Rating: 86.64
Total Points: 49.42
Virginia Cavaliers
Commits: 3
Blue-Chip Players: 1
Average Player Rating: 87.15
Total Points: 50.96
Arkansas Razorbacks
Commits: 4
Blue-Chip Players: 1
Average Player Rating: 87.38
Total Points: 51.64
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Commits: 3
Blue-Chip Players: 1
Average Player Rating: 87.93
Total Points: 53.30
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Commits: 9
Blue-Chip Players: 1
Average Player Rating: 89.00
Total Points: 56.46
SMU Mustangs
Commits: 4
Blue-Chip Players: 2
Average Player Rating: 90.05
Total Points: 59.60
Michigan Wolverines
Commits: 3
Blue-Chip Players: 3
Average Player Rating: 90.78
Total Points: 61.77
Texas A&M Aggies
Commits: 3
Blue-Chip Players: 2
Average Player Rating: 90.79
Total Points: 61.85
Miami Hurricanes
Commits: 4
Blue-Chip Players: 2
Average Player Rating: 91.24
Total Points: 63.15
Arizona State Sun Devils
Commits: 4
Blue-Chip Players: 1
Average Player Rating: 86.47
Total Points: 64.66
Florida Gators
Commits: 3
Blue-Chip Players: 2
Average Player Rating: 92.28
Total Points: 66.24
UCF Knights
Commits: 4
Blue-Chip Players: 2
Average Player Rating: 91.05
Total Points: 82.73
Iowa Hawkeyes
Commits: 5
Blue-Chip Players: 1
Average Player Rating: 87.13
Total Points: 82.79
Baylor Bears
Commits: 6
Blue-Chip Players: 2
Average Player Rating: 87.22
Total Points: 83.42
North Carolina Tar Heels
Commits: 5
Blue-Chip Players: 2
Average Player Rating: 88.11
Total Points: 87.62
Purdue Boilermakers
Commits: 5
Blue-Chip Players: 1
Average Player Rating: 88.10
Total Points: 87.80
Florida State Seminoles
Commits: 4
Blue-Chip Players: 4 (one five-star)
Average Player Rating: 94.02
Total Points: 94.38
Oregon Ducks
Commits: 4
Blue-Chip Players: 3
Average Player Rating: 94.45
Total Points: 96.08
Tennessee Volunteers
Commits: 5
Blue-Chip Players: 2 (one five-star)
Average Player Rating: 90.70
Total Points: 100.35
Texas Longhorns
Commits: 5
Blue-Chip Players: 4
Average Player Rating: 92.15
Total Points: 107.32
Wisconsin Badgers
Commits: 7
Blue-Chip Players: 1
Average Player Rating: 87.72
Total Points: 115.48
Georgia Bulldogs
Commits: 5
Blue-Chip Players: 4 (two five-stars)
Average Player Rating: 95.56
Total Points: 123.98
Auburn Tigers
Commits: 8
Blue-Chip Players: 7
Average Player Rating: 91.08
Total Points: 154.15
Penn State Nittany Lions
Commits: 10
Blue-Chip Players: 6
Average Player Rating: 89.69
Total Points: 157.09
Oklahoma Sooners
Commits: 10
Blue-Chip Players: 5
Average Player Rating: 90.07
Total Points: 174.33
Ohio State Buckeyes
Commits: 8
Blue-Chip Players: 7 (two five-stars)
Average Player Rating: 95.94
Total Points: 189.84
Clemson Tigers
Commits: 11
Blue-Chip Players: 9
Average Player Rating: 92.95
Total Points: 199.40
LSU Tigers
Commits: 9
Blue-Chip Players: 9 (three five-stars)
Average Player Rating: 94.77
Total Points: 199.41
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Commits: 14
Blue-Chip Players: 9
Average Player Rating: 91.15
Total Points: 227.28