Vegas win totals released for Wisconsin, every Big Ten team in 2024 football season
Only 194 days separate us from the start of the 2024 college football season.
The year brings some continuity for the Wisconsin Badgers, with both head coach Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo back for a second year leading the program. There are some differences for the Badgers, none bigger than Miami transfer Tyler Van Dyke starting under center.
The year brings a combination of promise for the Badgers, paired with a gauntlet of a schedule.
Big Ten-wide, there are significant changes. USC, UCLA Oregon and Washington enter a conference structure that now does not include divisions. The interest in the conference should rise, along with the competition level for schools like Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska.
We have already power-ranked every program in the Big Ten Conference and predicted the win-loss record of each team in 2024.
Here are FanDuel Sportsbook‘s newly-released win totals for every Big Ten team entering 2024:
Purdue Boilermakers -- 4.5 wins
BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 3-9 (2-7 Big Ten)
BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 15
Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 14 (No. 96 in the nation)
Minnesota Golden Gophers -- 4.5
BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)
BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 14
Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 4 (No. 19 in the nation)
UCLA Bruins -- 5.5 wins
BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)
BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 11
Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 13 (No. 95 in the nation)
Northwestern Wildcats -- 5.5 wins
BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)
BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 18
Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 2 (No. 6 in the nation)
Michigan State Spartans -- 5.5 wins
BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten)
BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 9
Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 11 (No. 73 in the nation)
Indiana Hoosiers -- 5.5 wins
BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 3-9 (0-9 Big Ten)
BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 17
Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 12 (No. 85 in the nation)
Rutgers Scarlet Knights -- 5.5 wins
BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 6-6 (4-5Big Ten)
BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 16
Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 3 (No. 8 in the nation)
Illinois Fighting Illini -- 5.5 wins
BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 6-6 (4-5 Big Ten)
BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 13
Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 9 (No. 65 in the nation)
Wisconsin Badgers -- 6.5 wins
BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)
BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 7
Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 5 (No. 20 in the nation)
Maryland Terrapins -- 7.5 wins
BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 7-5 (4-5 Big Ten)
BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 12
Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 16 (No. 110 in the nation)
Nebraska Cornhuskers -- 7.5 wins
BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten)
BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 8
Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 1 (No. 3 in the nation)
USC Trojans -- 7.5 wins
BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 8-4 (6-3 Big Ten)
BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 6
Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 15 (No. 99 in the nation)
Washington Huskies -- 7.5 wins
BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 8-4 (5-4 Big Ten)
BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 5
Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 18 (No. 130 in the nation)
Iowa Hawkeyes -- 7.5 wins
BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 8-4 (5-4 Big Ten)
BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 10
Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 8 (No. 30 in the nation)
Penn State Nittany Lions -- 9.5 wins
BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 4
Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 6 (No. 23 in the nation)
Michigan Wolverines -- 9.5 wins
BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)
BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 3
Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 17 (No. 128 in the nation)
Oregon Ducks -- 10.5 wins
BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 12-0 (9-0 Big Ten)
BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 1
Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 7 (No. 28 in the nation)
Ohio State Buckeyes -- 10.5 wins
BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)
BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 2
Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 10 (No. 70 in the nation)