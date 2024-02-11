Vegas win totals released for Wisconsin, every Big Ten team in 2024 football season

Only 194 days separate us from the start of the 2024 college football season.

The year brings some continuity for the Wisconsin Badgers, with both head coach Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo back for a second year leading the program. There are some differences for the Badgers, none bigger than Miami transfer Tyler Van Dyke starting under center.

The year brings a combination of promise for the Badgers, paired with a gauntlet of a schedule.

Big Ten-wide, there are significant changes. USC, UCLA Oregon and Washington enter a conference structure that now does not include divisions. The interest in the conference should rise, along with the competition level for schools like Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska.

We have already power-ranked every program in the Big Ten Conference and predicted the win-loss record of each team in 2024.

Here are FanDuel Sportsbook‘s newly-released win totals for every Big Ten team entering 2024:

Purdue Boilermakers -- 4.5 wins

Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Purdue Pete celebrates after a touchdown by the Purdue Boilermakers against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 3-9 (2-7 Big Ten)

BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 15

Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 14 (No. 96 in the nation)

Minnesota Golden Gophers -- 4.5

Nov 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck argues with an official during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)

BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 14

Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 4 (No. 19 in the nation)

UCLA Bruins -- 5.5 wins

Nov 27, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs for 17 yards and a first down against the California Golden Bears in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)

BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 11

Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 13 (No. 95 in the nation)

Northwestern Wildcats -- 5.5 wins

Nov 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach David Braun looks on during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)

BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 18

Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 2 (No. 6 in the nation)

Michigan State Spartans -- 5.5 wins

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) catches a touchdown pass in spite of Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) in a second overtime period to win the game, 34-28, at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten)

BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 9

Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 11 (No. 73 in the nation)

Indiana Hoosiers -- 5.5 wins

Indiana’s Aaron Casey (44) celebrates during the second half of the Indiana versus Akron football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 3-9 (0-9 Big Ten)

BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 17

Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 12 (No. 85 in the nation)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights -- 5.5 wins

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 6-6 (4-5Big Ten)

BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 16

Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 3 (No. 8 in the nation)

Illinois Fighting Illini -- 5.5 wins

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 21: Head coach Bret Bielema of the Illinois Fighting Illini protests a call during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 6-6 (4-5 Big Ten)

BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 13

Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 9 (No. 65 in the nation)

Wisconsin Badgers -- 6.5 wins

MADISON, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 18: Luke Fickell head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers claps after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)

BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 7

Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 5 (No. 20 in the nation)

Maryland Terrapins -- 7.5 wins

Oct 28, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley (center) on the sidelines during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 7-5 (4-5 Big Ten)

BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 12

Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 16 (No. 110 in the nation)

Nebraska Cornhuskers -- 7.5 wins

Nov 11, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule during the third quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 6-6 (3-6 Big Ten)

BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 8

Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 1 (No. 3 in the nation)

USC Trojans -- 7.5 wins

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 8-4 (6-3 Big Ten)

BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 6

Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 15 (No. 99 in the nation)

Washington Huskies -- 7.5 wins

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) hands the ball off to running back Dillon Johnson (7) during the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff semi-finals at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, Jan. 1, 2024. The Huskies won the game over the Texas Longhorns 37-31.

BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 8-4 (5-4 Big Ten)

BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 5

Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 18 (No. 130 in the nation)

Iowa Hawkeyes -- 7.5 wins

Oct 14, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 8-4 (5-4 Big Ten)

BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 10

Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 8 (No. 30 in the nation)

Penn State Nittany Lions -- 9.5 wins

Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu (74) gets set before a play against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College. Credit: Dan Rainville-USA TODAY NETWORK

BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)

BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 4

Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 6 (No. 23 in the nation)

Michigan Wolverines -- 9.5 wins

Nov 11, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive line coach Sherrone Moore reacts while being interviewed with running back Blake Corum (2) following a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Michigan won 24-15. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 9-3 (7-2 Big Ten)

BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 3

Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 17 (No. 128 in the nation)

Oregon Ducks -- 10.5 wins

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning (center) leads quarterback Bo Nix (10) and Ty Thompson (13) onto the field for the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 12-0 (9-0 Big Ten)

BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 1

Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 7 (No. 28 in the nation)

Ohio State Buckeyes -- 10.5 wins

MADISON, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 28: Ryan Day head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts to a penalty during the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

BadgersWire 2024 Record Prediction: 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)

BadgersWire Program Power Ranking: No. 2

Big Ten Returning Production Rank: No. 10 (No. 70 in the nation)

