Verrett to undergo season-ending surgery after injuring shoulder

SANTA CLARA — Veteran cornerback Jason Verrett was scheduled to play a lot Sunday in the 49ers’ regular-season finale with a chance to earn a significant role in the postseason.

But any thought of him making an impact on football’s biggest stage came to an end when he sustained a shoulder injury that will require surgery.

Verrett went up for a ball in practice on Thursday and landed awkwardly on his shoulder, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

“He was hoping not to get an MRI,” Shanahan said on Friday. “He slept on it and came in this morning and was still hurting. (The MRI) showed he had a tear and needed surgery.”

Verrett is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair his rotator cuff. His recovery is expected to take four to six months.

“He practiced his butt off all week,” Shanahan said. “We were going to play him a lot in this game. He’s been awesome here this last month.”

The 49ers signed Verrett to the team’s practice squad on Dec. 11 after he spent a month earlier this season on the practice squad of the Houston Texans.

The 49ers close out the regular season on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 1 seed in the NFC already clinched. Verrett was elevated from the practice squad for one game this season. He played five snaps of defense on Christmas night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Verrett, 32, has been limited to just 41 NFL games with 36 starts since entering the league in 2014 as a first-round draft pick of the Chargers.

He has been with the 49ers the past four seasons, three of which ended with him going on injured reserve.

After playing well while starting 13 games for the 49ers in 2020, Verrett sustained a torn ACL in the 2021 season opener against the Detroit Lions. He tried to work his way back last season but suffered a torn Achilles in a November practice.

“He had a long road to get back to this point and I just told him how I can’t believe how good he’s looked,” Shanahan said. “I didn’t think it would be possible to come back from what he has, with all the knees and Achilles and everything. And he did.

“He looked great in Houston. He looked great here. So it was a perfect opportunity for him to play this week so he could play a lot and see how he was going into the playoffs. And he had a random shoulder injury.”

