Vegas brings 2-1 series lead into game 4 against Dallas

Dallas Stars (52-21-9, first in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (45-29-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Stars -115, Golden Knights -104; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Golden Knights lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the seventh time this season. The Stars won the previous matchup 3-2 in overtime. Wyatt Johnston scored two goals in the win.

Vegas has gone 27-12-3 at home and 45-29-8 overall. The Golden Knights have a 41-10-6 record in games they score three or more goals.

Dallas has a 27-10-5 record on the road and a 52-21-9 record overall. The Stars have a 47-9-5 record when scoring three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault has 42 goals and 27 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has seven goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 29 goals and 51 assists for the Stars. Johnston has scored five goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 2.6 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Nicolas Hague: day to day (lower body).

Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: day to day (lower body), Mason Marchment: day to day (undisclosed), Radek Faksa: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.