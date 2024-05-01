Varsity Weekly: Lake Nona girls win tennis doubles title; Foundation relay speed; spring sports playoffs

Foundation Academy brought back all four members of its 2023 state champion 4×100-meter relay team. But as the track and field postseason revs up, the Lions have to overcome some hurdles to repeat as the fastest foursome in Class 1A.

The star of last year’s team, Eastern Michigan football signee James “JT” Bronaugh, has been limited by a leg injury this season. Royals coach Tisifinee Taylor said Bronaugh is ready to run a relay leg in Thursday’s 1A District 8 meet at Holy Trinity in Melbourne.

Bronaugh will carry the baton with younger brother Christopher “CJ” Bronaugh and current seniors Zephy Rogers and Daniel Jean. That was the group that clocked a school-record 41.45-second time to win the 2023 FHSAA title at the University of North Florida.

“We’ve been cautious with JT,” Taylor said. “I’m hoping his leg will allow him to run at his full capacity at the state meet.”

First comes Thursday and then a quick turnaround for the Region 1 meet at Mount Dora Christian on Tuesday. The 1A state meet at UNF is May 15, followed by 2A, 3A and 4A over the following three days.

With alternate Sam McFarland running in place of JT Bronaugh, Foundation ran this season’s best time (41.80) to place second behind 3A Edgewater (41.49) at the TFA Last Chance meet in April. Those are the Orlando area’s two best 2024 marks.

Taylor said CJ Bronaugh was a football prospect dabbling in track as a ninth-grader. As a sophomore he’s become a serious sprinter. He broke the school record in the 100 meter dash with a 10.43 time that ranks No. 1 in 1A and leads the area.

“I think CJ still wants to go for football [in college],” Taylor said. “But he’s grown a love for track. He’s so dedicated.”

Edgewater has the sixth fastest time to date in 3A. Its relay speedsters are all football players, with senior AJ Howard joined by juniors Brandon Paul, Tyson Carter and Josh Perry. They ran 41.88 to win in last week’s District 6 meet at East River. The Eagles go to Plant City for next Wednesday’s Region 2 meet.

Tennis state champs

Lake Nona’s tandem of junior Gabi Almanza and senior Elietta Said captured the FHSAA 4A doubles state championship at Sanlando Park on Wednesday. They won the final 6-4, 6-3 against Doral Academy eighth-graders Payton Seidele and Stefany Zamora.

Winter Park junior Jerald Carroll was the 4A boys runner-up in singles and in doubles with ninth-grader Tristan Bradu. Carroll lost to top seed and two-time state champ Jack Satterfield of Tampa Plant 6-3, 6-2 in the singles final. Satterfield is a sophomore.

Lake Buena Vista advanced to Thursday’s final four for the 3A boys team tournament by cruising to a 4-0 win over Auburndale at Red Bug Lake Park. Vipers No. 1 Pete Tran and No. 2 Will Nguyen swept their singles and top-tier doubles matches without dropping a game.

Geneva School’s Rafael Stahl, the top seed in 1A boys singles, got off to a strong start with a 6-1, 6-0 victory heading into Day 2 of individual play.

Trinity Prep second seed Isabella Hartung, a senior whose family relocated from North Carolina in June, opened with a 6-2, 6-2 win in girls singles.

Hartung and Stahl both are undefeated for the season going into Thursday matches at Sylvan Lake Park.

In other 1A team quarterfinals, The First Academy girls lost 4-0 to St. Andrew’s and Windermere Prep’s boys lost 4-2 to Holy Trinity. Kissimmee Gateway lost 4-0 to Niceville in 3A.

Playoff parade

This is a jam-packed week for spring sports. In addition to state tennis through Friday and track meets, baseball, softball, flag football, lacrosse, beach volleyball and boys volleyball playoffs are underway — along with district track and field meets.

Flag football

Timber Creek (15-1) is the last Orlando area team standing. The Wolves rallied with two touchdown passes from Jarlene Duarte to Naomi Hamilton to top New Smyrna Beach 13-6 for the first region title in program history. Isabella Spence sealed the win with a late interception.

TC posted its 12th shutout win, 6-0 in double overtime, vs. East River last week.

Dr. Phillips (12-3) lost the Region 2 final 27-21 against Newsome.

DP used a point after conversion to edge Horizon 13-12 last week.

Lacrosse

State championship contenders Hagerty and Lake Highland Prep won region semifinals Tuesday and are a step away from the FHSAA final fours.

Boys region semifinals were Wednesday night with Lake Mary (20-1), Lake Highland Prep (14-2) and Winter Park (11-6) all playing at home.

Here are Friday’s area girls lacrosse region final matchups:

Class 2A Region 1

2 seed Lake Mary (16-5) at 1 Bartram Trail (15-5)

Class 2A Region 2

2 Vero Beach (1-4) at at 1 Hagerty (20-3)

Class 1A Region 2

2 Bishop Moore (12-6) at 1 Lake Highland Prep (18-3)

(winners advance to May 10-11 FHSAA state tournament in Naples).

Boys volleyball

Undefeated Winter Park (23-0) was set to host Bishop Moore in Wednesday’s District 6 tourney title game. The other area district finals will be played Thursday.

Here is that lineup:

District 4

Lake Brantley at 1 seed Lake Howell

District 5

At East River High School

Hagerty vs. 1 seed Timber Creek, 7

District 6

Bishop Moore at 1 seed Winter Park

District 7

West Orange at 1 seed Apopka

District 8

Cypress Creek at 1 seed Freedom

District 9

Windermere/Dr. Phillips winner at 1 seed Horizon

District 10

Poinciana at 1 seed St. Cloud

Beach volleyball

Here are Thursday afternoon’s area region semifinal pairings. Winners advance to the FHSAA state tournament, May 10-11, at FSU.

Region 2

St, John Lutheran (11-2) at Winter Springs (10-2)

Region 3

Oviedo (11-3) at Hagerty (14-1)

Winter Park (11-2) at Montverde Academy (17-2)

Varsity content editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com.