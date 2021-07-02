Various Alabama players sign NIL endorsements deals with brands

Despite the NCAA Board of Directors passing an interim name, image and likeness policy just yesterday, college athletes all across the country have been signing endorsements deals with millions of dollars going to students who would have been penalized for doing so just a few days ago.

One of the biggest brands in all of American sports is the University of Alabama. So, naturally, members of the Crimson Tide football team have begun cashing in.

Wide receivers Traeshon Holden and Agiye Hall, offensive lineman Evan Neal, linebacker Chris Allen and defensive back Demarco Hellams have all signed deals with online brands such as Yoke and CFBE,

Star quarterback Bryce Young has also signed a deal. He has decided to partner with Cashapp, but details as to what the partnership entails have nt been made public.

Young has also reportedly signed on with CAA Sports agency as contract advisers for the second-year college student.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama football players as the early days of the NIL era lead to more exiting announcements.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.