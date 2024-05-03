VAR calls 'a punch in the face'

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery says the VAR independent review panel viewing Hearts' penalty in the Edinburgh derby in February as an error felt like "a punch in the face".

Montgomery feels poor decisions have negatively impacted Hibs' campaign.

"In terms of the apologies we received after Aberdeen, a game where we probably had the most blatant handball we have seen all season.

“Ross County, who we play tomorrow, they take our throw in 20 metres up the field and score from it. We get an apology after it but VAR can’t intervene because they threw it in the pitch and the referee didn’t stop the game.

“You look at the Hearts. You look at the incidents that came out in the media. It’s just like another punch in the face to be honest.

“Because to live through that and have a derby win taken off us, taken off the fans and the boys who put the effort in and deserved to win that game on an incident that everyone knew was wrong in the night.

“For that to come out and be said in the report it was the wrong decision it was unacceptable. It’s unacceptable. You just look at the big picture, the big impact that has on seasons and where teams finish in the leagues.

“It’s a tough job for referees and officials in VAR but it’s very clear clubs have invested into a VAR system to ensure we don’t don’t get decisions like that wrong in massive games. This is to help the referees."