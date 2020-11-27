Soccer goalie Sarah Fuller could kick for Vanderbilt against Missouri on Saturday

Sarah Fuller will be available if the Vanderbilt football team needs her on Saturday.

Fuller, the starting goalie on Vanderbilt’s women’s soccer team, will travel with the football team to the Commodores’ game against Missouri. Fuller was brought in to kick during the week as Vanderbilt was low on specialists because of COVID-19 positives and contact tracing. And she impressed so much that she’s going to be a part of the team on Saturday.

If she kicks against the Tigers, Fuller will be the first woman to play in an SEC game and the first woman to kick in a game between Power Five schools. If she makes a field goal or extra point, she’ll join former New Mexico kicker Katie Hnida and former Kent State kicker April Goss as a women to score a point during a top level college football game.

“I think it’s amazing and incredible,” Fuller told Vanderbilt’s website about potentially getting into the game against Missouri. “But I’m also trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do and I want to help the team out and I want to do the best that I can,” Fuller said. “Placing that historical aspect aside just helps me focus in on what I need to do. I don’t want to let them down in anyway.

“It’s an honor they called on me to be able to do this and help them out.”

Fuller said she got asked about potentially working out for the football team from an assistant coach on the soccer team. An hour after the call came she started to practice kicking a football with the rest of Vanderbilt’s available kickers and punters.

Fuller started nine of 12 games in 2020 as Vanderbilt won the SEC women’s soccer title.

Vanderbilt may play Sarah Fuller on Saturday. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

