Vanderbilt Commodores Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Vanderbilt Commodores Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Vanderbilt Commodores Preview

Anfernee Orji, LB Sr.

6-3 and 230 pounds, Orji is a hybrid defender who works like a defensive back at linebacker, making 163 tackles with two sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss, four broken up passes and two forced fumbles in his three seasons. He led the team in tackles in each of the last two seasons.

Jaylen Mahoney, CB Sr.

5-11 and 191 pounds, he’s a big corner who made 132 tackles with three picks and seven broken up passes with three sacks and eight tackles for loss over the last three seasons.

Will Sheppard, WR Jr.

The 6-3, 200-pound leading returning receiver made 43 catches for 577 yards and four scores averaging 13.4 yards per catch last year.

Re'Mahn Davis, RB Sr.

The 5-9, 205-pound back was banged up for the last two years. He ran for 1,259 yards and nine touchdowns – with two receiving scores – in two seasons at Temple. Last year he ran 44 times for 211 yards – averaging 4.8 yards per carry – with a score in three games for Vanderbilt.

Jeremy Lucien, CB Sr.

The 6-2, 192-pound transfer from UConn made 57 tackles with two picks and seven broken up passes with a forced fumble in three seasons with the Huskies.

Maxwell Worship, S Sr.

Going into his fifth year, the 6-1, 206-pound veteran has made 104 tackles with two interceptions and three broken up passes with 3.5 tackles for loss.

Jacob Brammer, OT Sr.

He has to push through for a starting spot, but the 6-4, 301-pound two-time All-Conference USA blocker for North Texas can play almost anywhere up front.

Ben Bresnahan, TE Sr.

The 6-4, 243-pound veteran going into his fifth year was banged up last year and only played in eight games, but for his career he has 45 catches for 509 yards and four scores averaging over 11 yards per grab in three seasons.

Kane Patterson, LB Sr.

He has to push out second-leading tackler Ethan Barr for a spot in the middle, but the 6-1, 230-pound transfer from Clemson is about to be turned loose. He made 30 tackles with a sack and three tackles for loss with a fumble recovery for the Tigers.

Daniel Martin, LB Fr.

The 6-3, 200-pound true freshman might not be ready to roll quite yet, but he’s the best player in a good recruiting class with too much speed and upside to keep off the field.

