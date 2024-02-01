Vanderbilt basketball live score updates vs Auburn: Commodores seek first SEC win
Vanderbilt basketball travels to No. 16 Auburn with a struggling frontcourt. That may be a problem with the Tigers having one of the best frontcourts in the country.
Despite being ranked very well by advanced metrics, Auburn (16-4, 5-2 SEC) is still unproven against top teams. The Tigers don't have a Quadrant 1 win, but they are undefeated in Quadrants 3 and 4, which is the area where the Vanderbilt game falls.
The Commodores (5-14, 0-6) are searching for their first SEC win of the season. Under Jerry Stackhouse, this is Vanderbilt's fourth losing streak of six SEC games or more. A prior six-game streak came in 2021 and the 2019-20 season brought two separate losing streaks of eight and seven games.
Auburn is coming off a loss at Mississippi State while the Commodores lost at home to Tennessee. Auburn won, 80-65, in the prior matchup between the two at Memorial Gymnasium earlier this season.
What time is Vanderbilt basketball vs. Auburn on today?
Game time: 8 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network
Vanderbilt basketball vs. Auburn: Betting odds
Auburn by 19.5
Vanderbilt basketball vs. Auburn: Score updates
Vanderbilt basketball SEC schedule 2024
Feb. 3: Missouri
Feb. 6: Kentucky
Feb. 10: at South Carolina
Feb. 13: Texas A&M
Feb. 17: at Tennessee
Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.
