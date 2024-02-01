Vanderbilt basketball live score updates vs Auburn: Commodores seek first SEC win

Vanderbilt basketball travels to No. 16 Auburn with a struggling frontcourt. That may be a problem with the Tigers having one of the best frontcourts in the country.

Despite being ranked very well by advanced metrics, Auburn (16-4, 5-2 SEC) is still unproven against top teams. The Tigers don't have a Quadrant 1 win, but they are undefeated in Quadrants 3 and 4, which is the area where the Vanderbilt game falls.

The Commodores (5-14, 0-6) are searching for their first SEC win of the season. Under Jerry Stackhouse, this is Vanderbilt's fourth losing streak of six SEC games or more. A prior six-game streak came in 2021 and the 2019-20 season brought two separate losing streaks of eight and seven games.

Auburn is coming off a loss at Mississippi State while the Commodores lost at home to Tennessee. Auburn won, 80-65, in the prior matchup between the two at Memorial Gymnasium earlier this season.

What time is Vanderbilt basketball vs. Auburn on today?

Game time: 8 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Auburn: Betting odds

Auburn by 19.5

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Auburn: Score updates

Vanderbilt basketball SEC schedule 2024

Feb. 3: Missouri

Feb. 6: Kentucky

Feb. 10: at South Carolina

Feb. 13: Texas A&M

Feb. 17: at Tennessee

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

