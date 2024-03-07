Vanderbilt basketball live score updates vs Kentucky at Rupp Arena in SEC game

One year after an upset win over Kentucky at Rupp Arena − and a second win over the Wildcats in the SEC Tournament − Vanderbilt basketball heads back to Lexington as heavy underdogs Wednesday.

The Commodores (8-21, 3-13 SEC) played Kentucky (21-8, 11-5) on Feb. 6 at Memorial Gymnasium and lost 109-77. Since then, the Wildcats have scored more than that on two occasions: they had 117 against Alabama and 111 against Arkansas.

Kentucky's offense just does that to people, with some of the best 3-point shooting in the entire country. That's bad news for Vanderbilt, which has struggled to defend from beyond the arc. KenPom gives the Commodores just a 3% chance at victory.

What time is Vanderbilt basketball vs. Kentucky on tonight?

8 p.m. CT

Where to watch Vanderbilt basketball vs. Kentucky

SEC Network

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Kentucky: Betting odds

Kentucky by 17.5

Vanderbilt basketball vs. Kentucky: Score updates

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball score updates vs Kentucky in SEC game