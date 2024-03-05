Vanderbilt basketball score prediction, scouting report vs. Kentucky in SEC matchup

Vanderbilt basketball beat Kentucky at Rupp Arena last season. This year, the scenario is completely different.

Jerry Stackhouse is on the hot seat with one of the worst seasons in program history. The Commodores have won three conference games, most recently against Arkansas on the road, which ensured they would not finish last in the SEC. But Vanderbilt (8-21, 3-13) looked lifeless against LSU in its 75-61 loss.

Kentucky struggled a bit against Mississippi State and Arkansas but ultimately pulled out close wins ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Commodores (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

Here's what you need to know about the SEC game:

Kentucky's fearsome offense

During SEC play, Kentucky has scored more than 100 points four times. One of those was the first matchup with Vanderbilt, in which the Wildcats scored 109. That wasn't even the most points they scored this season, though. In the past two weeks, they had 117 points against Alabama and 111 against Arkansas.

Five players on Kentucky average in double digits, including Antonio Reeves (19.9 points), Rob Dillingham (14.8 points), Reed Sheppard (12.5 points), Tre Mitchell (12 points) and DJ Wagner (10.2 points).

It is the No. 8 offense nationwide, according to KenPom.

Slow start

With so many freshmen in the mix early, Kentucky has had some inconsistencies this season. In nonconference play, the Wildcats lost to UNC Wilmington and started SEC play 5-4. But they have won five of their past six games. The lone loss was on a buzzer-beater to LSU.

After losing three straight games at Rupp Arena in a stretch from late January to early February, Kentucky has won its past three games at home.

3-point disparities?

Vanderbilt is one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country at just 28.1%. Not only that, it also is 348th of 362 teams at 3-point defense, with opponents shooting 37.5%.

Kentucky, meanwhile, is the second-best 3-point shooting team in the country at 40.8%. If any team is equipped to take advantage of that Vanderbilt defense, it's the Wildcats. Five of them shoot at least 40% from beyond the arc; Sheppard leads the country at 51.7%.

Score prediction

Kentucky 99, Vanderbilt 65: The Wildcats project to score a lot of points, especially at home, and Vanderbilt simply doesn't have the juice to keep up.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball score prediction, scouting report vs. Kentucky