Vanderbilt basketball lands transfer commitment from South Dakota forward Tasos Kamateros

Vanderbilt basketball landed a transfer commitment from South Dakota. Tasos Kamateros, announced on Instagram on Monday.

In 2022-23, Kamateros appeared in 31 games with 30 starts for the Coyotes and shot 44.9% from the field, 40.1% from 3-point line and 83% from the free-throw line. He averaged 6.4 rebounds per game with a 52:54 assist to turnover ratio. South Dakota finished 12-19 this season.

The 6-foot-8 forward adds another big who could play power forward, or small-ball center and adds a shooting threat at forward alongside Colin Smith and Lehigh transfer Evan Taylor.

From Athens, Greece, Kamateros was not rated out of high school by 247Sports. He has one year of eligibility remaining. He is the third transfer commitment coach Jerry Stackhouse has secured this offseason after Taylor and Notre Dame's Ven-Allen Lubin.

The Commodores lost Myles Stute, Jordan Wright, Quentin Millora-Brown and others to the transfer portal in the offseason. Tyrin Lawrence also entered the transfer portal but has not committed to another school, he maintains the possibility of returning to Vanderbilt.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tasos Kamateros, South Dakota transfer, commits to Vanderbilt basketball