Valley Volleyball Academy honored for USA National Championship

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 18U Valley Volleyball Academy won the USA Volleyball National Championship this past weekend in Baltimore, Maryland. The team is made up of girls from all over the Central Valley.

The Academy qualified for the National Championship by finishing in the top three at a qualification tournament in Sacramento earlier in the season.

Head Coach Kelly Winter and assistant coach Matt Oliveira guided the team where they competed in the Liberty division of the USA Volleyball National Championship.

The girls were celebrated on Wednesday night at Valley Athletics in a ceremony where their championship banner was raised.

Team Roster:

1 – Karina Rodriguez – Clovis High School – Undecided

2 – Summer Alberta – Yosemite High School – University of Chicago

3 – Morgan Bigham – Sanger High School – Long Beach State

4 – Makayla Smith – Hoover High School – Fresno Pacific

6 – Devyn Castaneda – Redwood High High School – Fresno Pacific

7 – Jayla Iversen – Exeter High School – Undecided

11 – Frisha Divinagracia – Clovis East High School – Undecided (Junior)

14 – Haven Rich – Exeter High School – Montana State

16 – Avery Barber – Exeter High School – California Baptist University

17 – Cascade Norton – Homeschool High School – Undecided

21 – Paige Winter – Clovis West High School – Undecided (Junior)

22 – Audrey Hyde – Redwood High School – Westmont University

