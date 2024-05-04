Valley Catholic golf paces a very crowded 3A District tourney

The Warrenton High School boys golf team traveled to Quail Valley Golf Club in Banks on Wednesday for the 3A/2A/1A District 1 Tournament.

The Warriors held their own against a very competitive field that saw six out of nine eligible teams score within 11 points of each other.

Behind sophomore Benny Zhu’s even par 72, Valley Catholic paced the field with a team score of 324. The Valiants were followed by Banks (341). After that, six teams finished with scores ranging from 385 to 396.

Neah-Kah-Nie (385), Portland Adventist Academy (391), Westside Christian (393), Catlin Gabel (394), Warrenton (395) and Oregon Episcopal (396) had a very competitive race for third-through-eighth place.

The Warriors were led by Calvin Olson’s 86. He was followed by Kristian Rodgers (96), Tyler Simonsen (106) and Jackson Bellone (107). Jacob Lewis was the fifth man with a 113.