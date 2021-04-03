Valero Texas Open Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

While a lot of eyes will be on Augusta, Georgia, this week and next, there’s still plenty worth watching this week in Texas.

The Valero Texas Open returns to TPC San Antonio this week ahead of the first men’s major of the year. The Oaks Course, designed by Greg Norman with Sergio Garcia as a consultant, has hosted the Valero Texas Open since its opening year of 2010.

Cameron Tringale leads by two shots through 36 holes after carding a 3-under 69 on Friday. Matt Wallace and Jordan Spieth are T-2 at 7 under. Kevin Stadler, Kyle Stanley, Erik van Rooyen and Brandt Snedeker are T-4 at 5 under. Six golfers including Matt Kuchar are T-8 at 4 under.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the Valero Texas Open. All times listed are Eastern.

Valero Texas Open tee times

1st tee

Tee Time Players 10:43 a.m. Charl Schwartzel, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley 10:54 a.m. Martin Trainer, Si Woo Kim, Matthew NeSmith 11:05 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Luke List, Padraig Harrington 11:16 a.m. Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Ryan Moore, Gary Woodland 11:27 a.m. Pat Perez, Adam Hadwin, Sepp Straka 11:38 a.m. Cameron Davis, Seung-Yul Noh, Nick Taylor 11:49 a.m. Sung Kang, Sebastián Muñoz, Chase Seiffert 12 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman 12:11 p.m. Doc Redman, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Rory Sabbatini 12:22 p.m. Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Anirban Lahiri 12:33 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, Camilo Villegas 12:44 p.m. Kevin Stadler, Kyle Stanley, Erik van Rooyen 12:55 p.m. Cameron Tringale, Matt Wallace, Jordan Spieth

10th tee

Tee Time Players 10:43 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Tyler Duncan, Chris Kirk 10:54 a.m. Tom Hoge, John Huh, Martin Laird 11:05 a.m. Chesson Hadley, Vincent Whaley, Joseph Bramlett 11:16 a.m. Denny McCarthy, Tom Lewis, Abraham Ancer 11:27 a.m. Troy Merritt, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell 11:38 a.m. Aaron Wise, Patton Kizzire, D.J. Trahan 11:49 a.m. Vaughn Taylor, Greyson Sigg, Sebastian Cappelen 12 p.m. Will Gordon, K.J. Choi, Kelly Kraft 12:11 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Cameron Champ, Lanto Griffin 12:22 p.m. Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Kris Ventura 12:33 p.m. Sam Fidone, Ben Martin, Scottie Scheffler 12:44 p.m. Branden Grace, Brendan Steele, Scott Stallings 12:55 p.m. Bo Van Pelt, Rafael Campos, Tain Lee

How to watch

Saturday, April 3

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3:30 p.m.

NBC: 3:30-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

Twitter: 8:15-9:30 a.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, April 4

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-2:30 p.m.

NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

Twitter: 8:15-9:30 a.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

