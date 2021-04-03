Valero Texas Open Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

Golfweek
·3 min read
While a lot of eyes will be on Augusta, Georgia, this week and next, there’s still plenty worth watching this week in Texas.

The Valero Texas Open returns to TPC San Antonio this week ahead of the first men’s major of the year. The Oaks Course, designed by Greg Norman with Sergio Garcia as a consultant, has hosted the Valero Texas Open since its opening year of 2010.

Cameron Tringale leads by two shots through 36 holes after carding a 3-under 69 on Friday. Matt Wallace and Jordan Spieth are T-2 at 7 under. Kevin Stadler, Kyle Stanley, Erik van Rooyen and Brandt Snedeker are T-4 at 5 under. Six golfers including Matt Kuchar are T-8 at 4 under.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the Valero Texas Open. All times listed are Eastern.

Valero Texas Open: Leaderboard | Yardage book

Valero Texas Open tee times

1st tee

Tee Time

Players

10:43 a.m.

Charl Schwartzel, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley

10:54 a.m.

Martin Trainer, Si Woo Kim, Matthew NeSmith

11:05 a.m.

Ryan Palmer, Luke List, Padraig Harrington

11:16 a.m.

Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Ryan Moore, Gary Woodland

11:27 a.m.

Pat Perez, Adam Hadwin, Sepp Straka

11:38 a.m.

Cameron Davis, Seung-Yul Noh, Nick Taylor

11:49 a.m.

Sung Kang, Sebastián Muñoz, Chase Seiffert

12 p.m.

Hideki Matsuyama, Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman

12:11 p.m.

Doc Redman, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Rory Sabbatini

12:22 p.m.

Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Anirban Lahiri

12:33 p.m.

Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, Camilo Villegas

12:44 p.m.

Kevin Stadler, Kyle Stanley, Erik van Rooyen

12:55 p.m.

Cameron Tringale, Matt Wallace, Jordan Spieth

10th tee

Tee Time

Players

10:43 a.m.

Jimmy Walker, Tyler Duncan, Chris Kirk

10:54 a.m.

Tom Hoge, John Huh, Martin Laird

11:05 a.m.

Chesson Hadley, Vincent Whaley, Joseph Bramlett

11:16 a.m.

Denny McCarthy, Tom Lewis, Abraham Ancer

11:27 a.m.

Troy Merritt, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell

11:38 a.m.

Aaron Wise, Patton Kizzire, D.J. Trahan

11:49 a.m.

Vaughn Taylor, Greyson Sigg, Sebastian Cappelen

12 p.m.

Will Gordon, K.J. Choi, Kelly Kraft

12:11 p.m.

Joel Dahmen, Cameron Champ, Lanto Griffin

12:22 p.m.

Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Kris Ventura

12:33 p.m.

Sam Fidone, Ben Martin, Scottie Scheffler

12:44 p.m.

Branden Grace, Brendan Steele, Scott Stallings

12:55 p.m.

Bo Van Pelt, Rafael Campos, Tain Lee

How to watch

Saturday, April 3

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3:30 p.m.
NBC: 3:30-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
Twitter: 8:15-9:30 a.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, April 4

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-2:30 p.m.
NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
Twitter: 8:15-9:30 a.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

