Valero Texas Open Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info
While a lot of eyes will be on Augusta, Georgia, this week and next, there’s still plenty worth watching this week in Texas.
The Valero Texas Open returns to TPC San Antonio this week ahead of the first men’s major of the year. The Oaks Course, designed by Greg Norman with Sergio Garcia as a consultant, has hosted the Valero Texas Open since its opening year of 2010.
Cameron Tringale leads by two shots through 36 holes after carding a 3-under 69 on Friday. Matt Wallace and Jordan Spieth are T-2 at 7 under. Kevin Stadler, Kyle Stanley, Erik van Rooyen and Brandt Snedeker are T-4 at 5 under. Six golfers including Matt Kuchar are T-8 at 4 under.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the Valero Texas Open. All times listed are Eastern.
Valero Texas Open: Leaderboard | Yardage book
Valero Texas Open tee times
1st tee
Tee Time
Players
10:43 a.m.
Charl Schwartzel, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley
10:54 a.m.
Martin Trainer, Si Woo Kim, Matthew NeSmith
11:05 a.m.
Ryan Palmer, Luke List, Padraig Harrington
11:16 a.m.
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Ryan Moore, Gary Woodland
11:27 a.m.
Pat Perez, Adam Hadwin, Sepp Straka
11:38 a.m.
Cameron Davis, Seung-Yul Noh, Nick Taylor
11:49 a.m.
Sung Kang, Sebastián Muñoz, Chase Seiffert
12 p.m.
Hideki Matsuyama, Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman
12:11 p.m.
Doc Redman, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Rory Sabbatini
12:22 p.m.
Lucas Glover, Brandon Hagy, Anirban Lahiri
12:33 p.m.
Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, Camilo Villegas
12:44 p.m.
Kevin Stadler, Kyle Stanley, Erik van Rooyen
12:55 p.m.
Cameron Tringale, Matt Wallace, Jordan Spieth
10th tee
Tee Time
Players
10:43 a.m.
Jimmy Walker, Tyler Duncan, Chris Kirk
10:54 a.m.
Tom Hoge, John Huh, Martin Laird
11:05 a.m.
Chesson Hadley, Vincent Whaley, Joseph Bramlett
11:16 a.m.
Denny McCarthy, Tom Lewis, Abraham Ancer
11:27 a.m.
Troy Merritt, Corey Conners, Graeme McDowell
11:38 a.m.
Aaron Wise, Patton Kizzire, D.J. Trahan
11:49 a.m.
Vaughn Taylor, Greyson Sigg, Sebastian Cappelen
12 p.m.
Will Gordon, K.J. Choi, Kelly Kraft
12:11 p.m.
Joel Dahmen, Cameron Champ, Lanto Griffin
12:22 p.m.
Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Kris Ventura
12:33 p.m.
Sam Fidone, Ben Martin, Scottie Scheffler
12:44 p.m.
Branden Grace, Brendan Steele, Scott Stallings
12:55 p.m.
Bo Van Pelt, Rafael Campos, Tain Lee
How to watch
Saturday, April 3
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-3:30 p.m.
NBC: 3:30-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
Twitter: 8:15-9:30 a.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
Sunday, April 4
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-2:30 p.m.
NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
Twitter: 8:15-9:30 a.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
