Valero Texas Open 2024 prize money: What Akshay Bhatia earned for second PGA Tour win
Akshay Bhatia earned his second PGA Tour victory at the Valero Texas Open and, financially, it was worth far more than win No. 1.
Bhatia's maiden Tour title came last year at the Barracuda Championship, played opposite The Open. It paid out $684K to Bhatia. The Texas Open triumph was worth nearly $1 million more.
Here's a look at what Bhatia and those who made the cut earned at TPC San Antonio.
FINISH
PLAYER
FEC POINTS
EARNINGS ($)
1
Akshay Bhatia
500
1,656,000.00
2
Denny McCarthy
300
1,002,800.00
3
Rory McIlroy
190
634,800.00
4
Russell Henley
135
450,800.00
T5
Adam Schenk
105
355,350.00
T5
Brendon Todd
105
355,350.00
T7
Tommy Fleetwood
85
289,033.34
T7
Ben Martin
85
289,033.33
T7
Hideki Matsuyama
85
289,033.33
T10
Matt Fitzpatrick
67.5
223,100.00
T10
Peter Kuest
-
223,100.00
T10
Mac Meissner
67.5
223,100.00
T10
Jordan Spieth
67.5
223,100.00
T14
Tyson Alexander
47
131,601.82
T14
Rico Hoey
47
131,601.82
T14
Chan Kim
47
131,601.82
T14
S.H. Kim
47
131,601.82
T14
Keith Mitchell
47
131,601.82
T14
Thorbjørn Olesen
47
131,601.82
T14
Andrew Putnam
47
131,601.82
T14
Adam Scott
47
131,601.82
T14
Sam Stevens
47
131,601.82
T14
Ludvig Åberg
47
131,601.81
T14
Alex Noren
47
131,601.81
T25
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
30.25
67,735.00
T25
Corey Conners
30.25
67,735.00
T25
Lucas Glover
30.25
67,735.00
T25
Nick Hardy
30.25
67,735.00
T25
Brian Harman
30.25
67,735.00
T25
Max Homa
30.25
67,735.00
T25
Mark Hubbard
30.25
67,735.00
T25
Justin Lower
30.25
67,735.00
T33
Kevin Chappell
20.58
49,066.67
T33
Austin Eckroat
20.58
49,066.67
T33
Garrick Higgo
20.58
49,066.67
T33
Chez Reavie
20.58
49,066.67
T33
Alexander Björk
20.58
49,066.66
T33
Robby Shelton
20.58
49,066.66
T39
Aaron Baddeley
14.5
37,260.00
T39
Bud Cauley
14.5
37,260.00
T39
Stewart Cink
14.5
37,260.00
T39
Ben Griffin
14.5
37,260.00
T39
Nate Lashley
14.5
37,260.00
T39
Kevin Yu
14.5
37,260.00
T45
Ryan Moore
9.75
26,772.00
T45
Vincent Norrman
9.75
26,772.00
T45
Victor Perez
9.75
26,772.00
T45
Webb Simpson
9.75
26,772.00
T45
Kevin Streelman
9.75
26,772.00
T45
Davis Thompson
9.75
26,772.00
T51
Tyler Duncan
6.62
21,988.00
T51
Lanto Griffin
6.62
21,988.00
T51
Joe Highsmith
6.62
21,988.00
T51
Martin Laird
6.62
21,988.00
T51
C.T. Pan
6.62
21,988.00
T51
J.J. Spaun
6.62
21,988.00
T51
Adam Svensson
6.62
21,988.00
T58
Bronson Burgoon
4.4
20,148.00
T58
Parker Coody
4.4
20,148.00
T58
Harry Hall
4.4
20,148.00
T58
David Lipsky
4.4
20,148.00
T58
Maverick McNealy
4.4
20,148.00
T58
Andrew Novak
4.4
20,148.00
T58
Aaron Rai
4.4
20,148.00
T58
Hayden Springer
4.4
20,148.00
T58
Josh Teater
4.4
20,148.00
T58
Dylan Wu
4.4
20,148.00
T58
Carl Yuan
4.4
20,148.00
T69
Charley Hoffman
3.03
18,860.00
T69
Matti Schmid
3.03
18,860.00
T69
Vince Whaley
3.03
18,860.00
T72
Kevin Kisner
2.75
18,400.00
T72
Brandt Snedeker
2.75
18,400.00
74
Pierceson Coody
2.6
18,124.00
T75
Nicolai Højgaard
2.4
17,756.00
T75
Collin Morikawa
2.4
17,756.00
T75
Tom Whitney
2.4
17,756.00
T78
Ryo Hisatsune
2.1
17,204.00
T78
Beau Hossler
2.1
17,204.00
T78
Ben Kohles
2.1
17,204.00
81
Ben Silverman
1.9
16,836.00
82
Ryan McCormick
1.8
16,652.00