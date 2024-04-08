Advertisement

Valero Texas Open 2024 prize money: What Akshay Bhatia earned for second PGA Tour win

Akshay Bhatia earned his second PGA Tour victory at the Valero Texas Open and, financially, it was worth far more than win No. 1.

Bhatia's maiden Tour title came last year at the Barracuda Championship, played opposite The Open. It paid out $684K to Bhatia. The Texas Open triumph was worth nearly $1 million more.

Here's a look at what Bhatia and those who made the cut earned at TPC San Antonio.

FINISH

PLAYER

FEC POINTS

EARNINGS ($)

1

Akshay Bhatia

500

1,656,000.00

2

Denny McCarthy

300

1,002,800.00

3

Rory McIlroy

190

634,800.00

4

Russell Henley

135

450,800.00

T5

Adam Schenk

105

355,350.00

T5

Brendon Todd

105

355,350.00

T7

Tommy Fleetwood

85

289,033.34

T7

Ben Martin

85

289,033.33

T7

Hideki Matsuyama

85

289,033.33

T10

Matt Fitzpatrick

67.5

223,100.00

T10

Peter Kuest

-

223,100.00

T10

Mac Meissner

67.5

223,100.00

T10

Jordan Spieth

67.5

223,100.00

T14

Tyson Alexander

47

131,601.82

T14

Rico Hoey

47

131,601.82

T14

Chan Kim

47

131,601.82

T14

S.H. Kim

47

131,601.82

T14

Keith Mitchell

47

131,601.82

T14

Thorbjørn Olesen

47

131,601.82

T14

Andrew Putnam

47

131,601.82

T14

Adam Scott

47

131,601.82

T14

Sam Stevens

47

131,601.82

T14

Ludvig Åberg

47

131,601.81

T14

Alex Noren

47

131,601.81

T25

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

30.25

67,735.00

T25

Corey Conners

30.25

67,735.00

T25

Lucas Glover

30.25

67,735.00

T25

Nick Hardy

30.25

67,735.00

T25

Brian Harman

30.25

67,735.00

T25

Max Homa

30.25

67,735.00

T25

Mark Hubbard

30.25

67,735.00

T25

Justin Lower

30.25

67,735.00

T33

Kevin Chappell

20.58

49,066.67

T33

Austin Eckroat

20.58

49,066.67

T33

Garrick Higgo

20.58

49,066.67

T33

Chez Reavie

20.58

49,066.67

T33

Alexander Björk

20.58

49,066.66

T33

Robby Shelton

20.58

49,066.66

T39

Aaron Baddeley

14.5

37,260.00

T39

Bud Cauley

14.5

37,260.00

T39

Stewart Cink

14.5

37,260.00

T39

Ben Griffin

14.5

37,260.00

T39

Nate Lashley

14.5

37,260.00

T39

Kevin Yu

14.5

37,260.00

T45

Ryan Moore

9.75

26,772.00

T45

Vincent Norrman

9.75

26,772.00

T45

Victor Perez

9.75

26,772.00

T45

Webb Simpson

9.75

26,772.00

T45

Kevin Streelman

9.75

26,772.00

T45

Davis Thompson

9.75

26,772.00

T51

Tyler Duncan

6.62

21,988.00

T51

Lanto Griffin

6.62

21,988.00

T51

Joe Highsmith

6.62

21,988.00

T51

Martin Laird

6.62

21,988.00

T51

C.T. Pan

6.62

21,988.00

T51

J.J. Spaun

6.62

21,988.00

T51

Adam Svensson

6.62

21,988.00

T58

Bronson Burgoon

4.4

20,148.00

T58

Parker Coody

4.4

20,148.00

T58

Harry Hall

4.4

20,148.00

T58

David Lipsky

4.4

20,148.00

T58

Maverick McNealy

4.4

20,148.00

T58

Andrew Novak

4.4

20,148.00

T58

Aaron Rai

4.4

20,148.00

T58

Hayden Springer

4.4

20,148.00

T58

Josh Teater

4.4

20,148.00

T58

Dylan Wu

4.4

20,148.00

T58

Carl Yuan

4.4

20,148.00

T69

Charley Hoffman

3.03

18,860.00

T69

Matti Schmid

3.03

18,860.00

T69

Vince Whaley

3.03

18,860.00

T72

Kevin Kisner

2.75

18,400.00

T72

Brandt Snedeker

2.75

18,400.00

74

Pierceson Coody

2.6

18,124.00

T75

Nicolai Højgaard

2.4

17,756.00

T75

Collin Morikawa

2.4

17,756.00

T75

Tom Whitney

2.4

17,756.00

T78

Ryo Hisatsune

2.1

17,204.00

T78

Beau Hossler

2.1

17,204.00

T78

Ben Kohles

2.1

17,204.00

81

Ben Silverman

1.9

16,836.00

82

Ryan McCormick

1.8

16,652.00