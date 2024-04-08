Valero Texas Open 2024 prize money: What Akshay Bhatia earned for second PGA Tour win

Akshay Bhatia earned his second PGA Tour victory at the Valero Texas Open and, financially, it was worth far more than win No. 1.

Bhatia's maiden Tour title came last year at the Barracuda Championship, played opposite The Open. It paid out $684K to Bhatia. The Texas Open triumph was worth nearly $1 million more.

Here's a look at what Bhatia and those who made the cut earned at TPC San Antonio.