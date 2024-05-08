Utes center Keba Keita transfers to BYU

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU basketball team has poached another Ute.

Last week, assistant coach Chris Burgess left Utah for the Cougars, and on Wednesday, center Keba Keita announced he is transferring to BYU.

Keita played the last two seasons at Utah, and had a breakout season as a sophomore, averaging 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Keba to BYU,” new Cougars head coach Kevin Young said. “He fits into our program perfectly both on and off the court. He brings a level of toughness, athleticism, and defense that has been a big priority for us. I can’t wait to get to work with him.”

The 6-foot-8, 231-pound Keita shot 61 percent in his two seasons at Utah. He scored in double figures 12 times in 35 games last season. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Keita scored a career-high 23 points in a win over Southern Utah going 11-of-12 from the floor. He also had three double-doubles highlighted by a 18-point, 15-rebound performance against Oregon State where he pulled down a career-high seven offensive boards.

Keita played high school basketball at Wasatch Academy.

