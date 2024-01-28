UTEP men fall in final minute to Sam Houston

The UTEP men's inability to pull out close games on the road bit the Miners again, as an impressive late rally was squandered in the final 90 seconds of a 60-56 loss at Sam Houston.

Down one point with the ball with 1:15 to play, a Miner turnover led to a dunk. Down two and needing a stop in the final 30 seconds, UTEP gave up an offensive rebound, which was too much to overcome.

More: CUSA men's basketball standings

"I'm proud to be their coach today," coach Joe Golding said. "We had a lot of adversity going on. We had guys stepping up, but we kept battling back, trying to find a way to win a game on the road.

"We had a chance to win. We can't turn the ball over like that."

The Miners fell to 0-7 on the road this season and are now 2-4 in Conference USA. Sam Houston improved to 8-2 at home and 6-1 in CUSA. UTEP played the entire second half without Otis Frasier, who was injured on a first-half drive to the basket.

UTEP did a lot right before the final stumbles, as the Miners used an 8-0 run to claw within 56-55 with 4:28 to play after two Zid Powell free throws.

The Miners were already on a stretch where they went the final 4:48 without a field goal, as they missed their last seven shots. The first five of those misses would have given UTEP the lead.

UTEP was playing good defense, however, as after Sam Houston took a 56-47 lead with 5:54 remaining, it didn't score again until forcing Zid Powell into a turnover with 1:15 remaining that led to a dunk and a 58-55 lead.

After David Terrell made one of two free throws, Sam Houston missed but garnered its 22nd offensive rebound of the game with 21 seconds to play and then made two icing free throws. Sam Houston won second-chance points 20-6.

Powell's turnover was UTEP's 21st of the game.

Tae Hardy led the Miners with 13 points and Powell added 10.

Up next

The Miners kick off a three-game homestand with a Thursday night game against Jacksonville State. The 7 p.m. tip will be streamed on ESPN+ and carried on 600 ESPN El Paso.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: UTEP men fall in final minute to Sam Houston