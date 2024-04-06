UT Tyler softball sweeps St. Edward’s after Sam Schott’s walk-off hit

TYLER, TEXAS – Three RBI days from both Sam Schott and Nicole Price helped push #6 UT Tyler to an 8-0 run-rule victory of St. Edward’s on Saturday afternoon.

Schott got on base on all four of her trips to the plate, adding a walk to a 3-for-3 effort that featured a run scored and three RBI, and helped close out the series sweep of St. Edward’s. Price went 2-for-2 with a triple to go along with her three RBI and junior Christin Haygood moved to 9-0 on the year in the circle with a complete game shutout in the circle.

UT Tyler led 7-0 after their first two trips to the plate and then closed the books on the game and the series with an RBI single from Schott that enacted the 8-0 run-rule in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The win is the seventh in a row for the Patriots and extends the program’s overall record to 34-7 on the year and 25-5 in Lone Star Conference play.

UT Tyler scored five runs on four singles and the Price triple in the bottom half of the second inning. Senior Cassidi Mullen scored JT Smith on an RBI single to break the scoring open and then scored alongside Tara Stewart on the three bagger from Price to left center that made it 3-0.

A perfectly placed bunt single from Schott after the Longview, Texas native led off the game with double in the first inning scored Price to make it 4-0. Graduate student Courtney Plocheck sent Schott home a batter later for the fifth run of the frame with her RBI single to right.

UT Tyler loaded the bases with one out in their next trip to the plate in the third, adding runs on Price’s third RBI of the day on a single and Schott’s second RBI of the game on a hit by pitch with the bases full of Patriots.

Haygood allowed just a pair of singles, one in the first and one in the fifth, to shutdown the Hilltopper offense throughout the game. The junior didn’t walk a batter, struckout five and stayed unbeaten on the year.

After missing the bases loaded opportunity to put the eighth run on the board and enact the run-rule in the fourth, Schott delivered with two outs in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single that closed the books on the weekend.

UT Tyler posted eight hits in the game, five of which came off the bat of either Schott or Price. The Patriots drew four walks, stole three bases and were hit by a pitch three times.

UT Tyler will stay at home on Tuesday and Wednesday against St. Mary’s.

