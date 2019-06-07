USWNT star Alex Morgan represents Cal and the Pac-12 at 2019 World Cup

U.S. Women's National Team star Alex Morgan talks about how her development at Cal led her to the largest stage in women's soccer. Morgan concluded her four years in Berkeley tied for the third all-time scorer in California history with 45 goals. She led her Bears to the NCAA Tournament in each of her four years, advancing to the second round twice. On national duty, Morgan has scored 101 goals in 163 appearances headed into the FIFA Women's World Cup in France this summer. The USWNT starts their campaign to defend their 2015 championship on June 11th against Thailand.

