USWNT records — All-time scoring leaders, cap winners, coaches

The United States women's national team is in uncertain territory following its earliest World Cup exit in history, but they're pointed in the right direction following a W Gold Cup triumph and the hiring of Emma Hayes leading to the Olympics this summer.

In any event, there's no question the USWNT is the greatest program in women's football history.

[ MORE: What’s next for the USWNT? ]

Some of the greatest to ever play the game have worn the USWNT kit, as Michelle Akers, Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, and Christie Rampone helped set the stage for Becky Sauerbrunn, Alex Morgan, and Lindsey Horan.

And while Sophia Smith hopes to join Morgan in ranking inside the top ten in program history for goals, assists, and caps, that sort of standard has eluded even some of the most celebrated names in USWNT lore.

[ MORE: USWNT history at the World Cup ]

Here you'll find the leaders in those three categories as well as the all-time coaching records and some goalkeeper stats as well, plus the active leaders as USMNT players chase history.

Most appearances in USWNT history

  1. Kristine Lilly, 354

  2. Carli Lloyd, 316

  3. Christie Rampone, 311

  4. Mia Hamm, 276

  5. Julie Foudy, 274

  6. Abby Wambach, 255

  7. Joy Fawcett, 241

  8. Heather O'Reilly, 231

  9. Alex Morgan, 223

  10. Becky Sauerbrunn, 219

Alex Morgan
Most goals in USWNT history

  1. Abby Wambach, 184

  2. Mia Hamm, 158

  3. Carli Lloyd, 134

  4. Kristine Lilly, 130

  5. Alex Morgan, 123

  6. Michelle Akers, 107

  7. Tiffeny Milbrett, 100

  8. Cindy Parlow Cone, 75

  9. Christen Press, 64

  10. Megan Rapinoe, 63

Most assists in USWNT history

  1. Mia Hamm, 147

  2. Kristine Lilly, 106

  3. Megan Rapinoe, 73

  4. Abby Wambach, 73

  5. Tiffeny Milbrett, 64

  6. Carli Lloyd, 64

  7. Julie Foudy, 55

  8. Heath O'Reilly, 55

  9. Alex Morgan, 53

  10. Shannon MacMillan, 50

Members of the USA women's soccer team from left, Julie Foudy, Joy Fawcett, Mia Hamm, Kristine Lilly
USWNT all-time goalkeeper leaders

Wins

  1. Hope Solo, 153

  2. Briana Scurry, 135

  3. Alyssa Naeher, 69

  4. Nicole Barnhart, 32

  5. Siri Mullinix, 23

Clean sheets

  1. Hope Solo, 102

  2. Briana Scurry, 72

  3. Alyssa Naeher, 62

  4. Nicole Barnhart, 24

  5. Siri Mullunix, 21

USWNT all-time coaching records

Most matches coached as USMNT boss: Jill Ellis, 132

Most wins as USMNT boss: Jill Ellis, 106

Most losses as USMNT boss: April Heinrichs, 20

  • Emma Hayes (2024-present) — 1W

  • Twila Kilgore (2023-2024) — Interim, 10W-3D-1L

  • Vlatko Andonovski (2019-2023) — 51W-9D-5L

  • Jill Ellis (2012, 2014-2019) — 106W-19D-7L

  • Tom Sermanni (2012-2014) — 18W-4D-2L

  • Pia Sundhage (2008-2012) — 91W-10D-6L

  • Greg Ryan (2005-2007) — 45W-9D-1L

  • April Heinrichs (2000-2004) — 87W-20D-17L

  • Lauren Gregg (2000) — 2W-1D

  • Tony DiCicco (1994-1999) — 105W-8D-8L

  • Anson Dorrance (1986-1994) — 65W-5D-22L

  • Mike Ryan (1985) — 1D-3L