USWNT records — All-time scoring leaders, cap winners, coaches
The United States women's national team is in uncertain territory following its earliest World Cup exit in history, but they're pointed in the right direction following a W Gold Cup triumph and the hiring of Emma Hayes leading to the Olympics this summer.
In any event, there's no question the USWNT is the greatest program in women's football history.
Some of the greatest to ever play the game have worn the USWNT kit, as Michelle Akers, Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, and Christie Rampone helped set the stage for Becky Sauerbrunn, Alex Morgan, and Lindsey Horan.
And while Sophia Smith hopes to join Morgan in ranking inside the top ten in program history for goals, assists, and caps, that sort of standard has eluded even some of the most celebrated names in USWNT lore.
Here you'll find the leaders in those three categories as well as the all-time coaching records and some goalkeeper stats as well, plus the active leaders as USMNT players chase history.
Most appearances in USWNT history
Kristine Lilly, 354
Carli Lloyd, 316
Christie Rampone, 311
Mia Hamm, 276
Julie Foudy, 274
Abby Wambach, 255
Joy Fawcett, 241
Heather O'Reilly, 231
Alex Morgan, 223
Becky Sauerbrunn, 219
Most goals in USWNT history
Abby Wambach, 184
Mia Hamm, 158
Carli Lloyd, 134
Kristine Lilly, 130
Alex Morgan, 123
Michelle Akers, 107
Tiffeny Milbrett, 100
Cindy Parlow Cone, 75
Christen Press, 64
Megan Rapinoe, 63
Most assists in USWNT history
Mia Hamm, 147
Kristine Lilly, 106
Megan Rapinoe, 73
Abby Wambach, 73
Tiffeny Milbrett, 64
Carli Lloyd, 64
Julie Foudy, 55
Heath O'Reilly, 55
Alex Morgan, 53
Shannon MacMillan, 50
USWNT all-time goalkeeper leaders
Wins
Hope Solo, 153
Briana Scurry, 135
Alyssa Naeher, 69
Nicole Barnhart, 32
Siri Mullinix, 23
Clean sheets
Hope Solo, 102
Briana Scurry, 72
Alyssa Naeher, 62
Nicole Barnhart, 24
Siri Mullunix, 21
USWNT all-time coaching records
Most matches coached as USMNT boss: Jill Ellis, 132
Most wins as USMNT boss: Jill Ellis, 106
Most losses as USMNT boss: April Heinrichs, 20
Emma Hayes (2024-present) — 1W
Twila Kilgore (2023-2024) — Interim, 10W-3D-1L
Vlatko Andonovski (2019-2023) — 51W-9D-5L
Jill Ellis (2012, 2014-2019) — 106W-19D-7L
Tom Sermanni (2012-2014) — 18W-4D-2L
Pia Sundhage (2008-2012) — 91W-10D-6L
Greg Ryan (2005-2007) — 45W-9D-1L
April Heinrichs (2000-2004) — 87W-20D-17L
Lauren Gregg (2000) — 2W-1D
Tony DiCicco (1994-1999) — 105W-8D-8L
Anson Dorrance (1986-1994) — 65W-5D-22L
Mike Ryan (1985) — 1D-3L