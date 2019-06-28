USWNT overcome World Cup hosts France, but the real test lays ahead against England

The US Women’s team passed their toughest World Cup test with flying colors: a hard-fought 2-1 win over hosts France sees Jill Ellis’ side through to the final four of the tournament.

The US have never failed to reach the World Cup semifinals and they’re in the final four with a confident victory over co-tournament-favorites France. They looked more assured in defence, and typically frantic in attack in Friday’s win.



They needed less than 5 minutes to get on the scoresheet, when Megan Rapinoe’s low free kick sailed straight through traffic.



Rapinoe made some newsworthy comments before the tournament started, and a slightly underreported one is when she said: “We take set pieces very seriously.” After this goal, and all the corner kick goals we’ve seen so far, this is certainly true.



The goal was the first time France had trailed at the tournament and it meant the US have scored within the first 12 minutes of all 5 of their World Cup matches.



The French looked better as the game continued on and dominated possession, but ultimately they failed to get into top gear.



In the 65th minute it was Rapinoe once again who sealed the deal when she met a Tobin Heath cross for her 4th World Cup goal.

The US were assured in defense and showed excellent resolve and game management to withstand a late barrage from the hosts. A well-taken 80th-minute consolation header from Wendie Renard—and plenty of late French pressure—weren’t enough to change the outcome.



Many speculated that the winner of this quarterfinal would win the entire tournament, and this was the toughest test the USWNT have faced so far. But they will have an even tougher test in the semifinal on Tuesday in Lyon… against England.



Phil Neville’s side have won every match in France, they’re scoring freely, they have clean sheets in all but the opener, they have a fantastic spine made up of Manchester City players, and they’re improving with every game.



The Lionesses are real contenders, and are highly motivated to avoid a third successive World Cup semifinal exit.



The English can cause the US plenty of problems, and the match in Lyon has all the ingredients of a highly entertaining affair.

