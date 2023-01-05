USMNT player’s mom tipped off US Soccer to coach’s domestic violence history I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, January 5, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

U.S. Men’s National Team player Gio Reyna’s mother Danielle claimed to be the source of the tip that led the U.S. Soccer Federation to investigate men’s coach Gregg Berhalter for a 1991 incident of domestic violence

The Reyna and Berhalter families have a decades-long history of friendship that has certainly now turned sour after Danielle Reyna revealed why she reported Berhalter’s past abuse to his employer

The Buffalo Bills provided an update on critically injured safety Damar Hamlin

President Joe Biden called Damar Hamlin’s parents and revealed his feelings about the inconvenient truths of football in front of reporters