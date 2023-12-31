USFL, XFL merge to create United Football League

The USFL is no more for the second time. The XFL is no more for the third time.

However, there will be a spring league: The United Football League.

Introducing: The United Football League 🤝🏈 Spring Football just got a whole lot stronger 💪 #UFL pic.twitter.com/F09oDLx7rq — USFL (@USFL) December 31, 2023

The announcement was made by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia on the FOX Sports NFL pregame show.

The first game will be on March 30 of the new league.

The opening game will feature USFL champion Birmingham Stallions against the XFL champion Arlington Renegades.

Today marks the official announcement regarding the launch of the United Football League (the “UFL”), the premier spring football league that will result from the merger of the XFL and USFL. Read more: https://t.co/s24sQLTwkF pic.twitter.com/NxinWFZFdk — USFL (@USFL) December 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire