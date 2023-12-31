Advertisement

USFL, XFL merge to create United Football League

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The USFL is no more for the second time. The XFL is no more for the third time.

However, there will be a spring league: The United Football League.

The announcement was made by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia on the FOX Sports NFL pregame show.

The first game will be on March 30 of the new league.

The opening game will feature USFL champion Birmingham Stallions against the XFL champion Arlington Renegades.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire