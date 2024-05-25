USC wins its last baseball game ever played on Pac-12 Network

The most important thing to note about USC baseball right now is that the Trojans have reached the championship game of the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona. They are one win from qualifying for the NCAA Tournament with an automatic bid as the last Pac-12 Tournament champions in the history of Pac-12 baseball. However, there’s a satisfying added note attached to Friday’s semifinal win over the Cal Golden Bears: This was the last USC baseball game ever shown on Pac-12 Network. Yep, that’s it. Done. Final. USC will never play another baseball game on the network. The championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m. Pacific time is on ESPNU.

Football went through it. Basketball went through it. Now baseball has crossed the threshold as well at USC. The Trojans continue to put the Pac-12 Network — and everything it represents — in the rearview mirror. Their last Pac-12 Network game was a win. Now all that’s left is to take the diamond on a warm late-May night in Arizona and punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. USC will face the winner of Friday’s late semifinal between Arizona and Stanford.

