USC transfer target, an elite pass rusher, enters the portal via Wake Forest

Wake Forest defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd has spent the last five seasons with the Demon Deacons. In that time, he totaled 136 career tackles and 16.5 sacks. However, he really came on in 2021 and 2022. He put up 93 tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three pass deflections in those 25 games.

Bothroyd, a former three-star recruit who signed with Wake Forest during the 2018 recruiting cycle, is a Connecticut native who has produced at a high level the last couple of seasons.

There’s nothing more important on the defensive side of the ball than getting pressure on the quarterback and stopping the run. Bothroyd could be an instant game-changer for the Trojans in the 2023 season, especially with Tuli Tuipulotu possibly heading to the NFL.

USC has announced six signings via the transfer portal to this point. The defensive line will get a boost with former Arizona defensive tackle Kyon Barrs and edge rusher Jamil Muhammad from Georgia State. The Trojans can really use Bothroyd.

I swear, that feature on this third-down look is coming. In the meantime: Rondell Bothroyd gets home before Malik Mustapha can even get there as the delayed rusher. pic.twitter.com/s43Qk92GBv — Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeill_DI) October 23, 2022

List

How much does Lincoln Riley care about the Cotton Bowl? Ask Sooners Wire and Oklahoma fans

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire