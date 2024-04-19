USC, Saint Mary's, Arizona State join UNM Lobos in hoops tournament

Apr. 18—Lobo basketball is gradually beefing up the nonconference schedule for the coming season.

While the Journal has previously reported the UNM Lobos men's basketball team will be playing in a Nov. 28-29 MTE (multi-team event) in Palm Springs, college basketball analyst Rocco Miller on Thursday broke the news on the main portion of the field for what will be called the 2024 Acrisure Classic. Teams include the USC Trojans (Big Ten starting next season), the Arizona State Sun Devils (Big 12 starting next season), the Saint Mary's Gaels (West Coast Conference) and the UNM Lobos (Mountain West).

Cal Poly and Grambling are also technically in the event, though will play "on-campus" games against the four primary schools, including Grambling playing the Lobos in the Pit on Nov. 23.

It is unclear which two teams the Lobos will play in Palm Springs, though they have played Saint Mary's in each of the past two seasons.

Broadcast information and game times for Nov. 28 and 29 have not been released.

UNM's lone other nonconference game that has been reported on is the Pitino vs. Pitino/father vs. son showdown between Rick Pitino-coached St. John's hosting the Richard Pitino-coached Lobos in New York's Madison Square Garden on a yet-to-be-determined date.