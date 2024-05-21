USC is ranked No. 25 in ESPN post-spring college football evaluation

The USC Trojans are not viewed as a top-20 college football team by any of the major national outlets or publications. There is profound and prevailing skepticism about this team’s ability to handle what will be a rough Big Ten and national schedule. If you’re looking for a small bread crumb of national recognition, you have to search for it. ESPN isn’t exactly pouring on lavish praise, but at least it has included USC in its post-spring top-25 rankings … at No. 25 on the list.

Here’s the ESPN blurb on USC, written by Mark Schlabach:

“The Trojans didn’t exactly cash in on 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams’ two seasons, and now they’ll have to make their way in the Big Ten without him. Quarterback Miller Moss takes over under center, and there’s little concern about Lincoln Riley being able to turn him into a top passer. Moss will play behind a revamped offensive line; Mississippi State transfer Jo’Quavious Marks is expected to be the top tailback. Riley hired UCLA defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn to rebuild a unit that ranked 121st in the FBS in scoring defense (34.4 points) and 119th in total defense (432.8 yards) last season. There are going to be plenty of new faces on that side of the ball, including safeties Akili Arnold (Oregon State) and Kamari Ramsey (UCLA), cornerbacks John Humphrey (UCLA) and DeCarlos Nicholson (Mississippi State), defensive lineman Nate Clifton (Vanderbilt), linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (Oregon State) and others. The Trojans play nonconference games against LSU and Notre Dame and Big Ten road contests against Michigan and Washington, so it won’t be easy to improve their record.”

