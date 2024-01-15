USC QB Caleb Williams declares for 2024 NFL draft; expected to be No. 1 pick

After weeks of speculation, Caleb Williams has made a decision on his football future.

The Southern California quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner announced on Monday he will declare for the NFL Draft, on the deadline day for him to make a decision on his professional football career. In his announcement, Williams thanked Oklahoma and USC fans, teammates and coaches for his college career.

"Since I was 10, all I ever wanted to do was to play football. From the 5:30 am breakfast club workouts to the long nights watching film, through every win and every hard loss, my love and passion for the game never wavered. The gratitude I feel for the opportunity to play this game grows every day.

"I still have a lot to learn and I’m ready to do whatever it takes. As a kid, I said this is what I was going to do for the rest of my life, but I didn’t work this hard just to reach this point. I will continue my journey to make that little kid proud of the man I will be for many years to come," he said on Instagram. "I’m excited for the future, and I am officially declaring for the NFL Draft."

There had been all sorts of speculation as to whether Williams would enter his name in the NFL Draft after the Trojans' regular season ended. Williams has widely been expected to be the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which will go to the Chicago Bears after it obtained the Carolina Panthers' first round pick. Earlier this year, Williams' father, Carl Williams, indicated that returning to school was an option for his son if the teams at the top of the draft order weren't a fit for his son's talents, and there have been rumors of Williams not wanting to play in Chicago.

After USC was selected to play in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville, head coach Lincoln Riley announced Williams would not play in the game, with no decision on his NFL future announced. Miller Moss played in his place and led the Trojans to a bowl win, which Williams attended.

Monday was the last day underclassmen college players could submit their names into the NFL Draft, which Williams falls under since he has one year of college eligibility remaining. The full list of underclassmen who were approved to be in the NFL Draft will be sent to all teams on Friday.

Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) gestures after the game against the Stanford Cardinal at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Caleb Williams college career

Williams has been one of the most electric stars in college football since his first season at Oklahoma, when he came on in relief of Spencer Rattler against Texas and led the Sooners to a comeback victory over their rival. Williams would follow Riley after he accepted the head coaching job at USC, and dazzled in his first season with the Trojans.

Williams won the Heisman Trophy last season after he had 4,537 passing yards and 52 total touchdowns − a USC record − in what was an 11-3 season for the Trojans that included a Cotton Bowl appearance.

The 2023 season was filled with high expectations for Williams and company, but after a 6-0 start to the season, the Trojans lost five of their last six regular season games to finish the year at 7-5 and 5-4 in Pac-12 play before the bowl victory. Williams still had a very productive season, throwing for 3,633 yards and scoring 41 total touchdowns in 12 games.

Now with Williams' name in the draft, all eyes are on Chicago to see if they will take the quarterback with the first overall pick, or trade it away.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caleb Williams, USC QB, expected top pick, declares for 2024 NFL draft