USC player who transferred from UCLA reacts to Jay Toia entering the portal

The transfer portal is creating some fascinating stories at USC football and elsewhere. One of the plot points USC fans are focused on is the twisting saga of Jay Toia, the defensive tackle who transferred from USC to UCLA but has now re-entered the portal. USC’s John Humphrey transferred from UCLA to join D’Anton Lynn with the Trojans. Humphrey reacted to Toia’s announcement that he is going back into the portal. Could a Toia return to the Trojans be in the works? USC needs defensive tackles, and Toia would be a natural fit.

UW Huskies Wire has said that Washington should make a run at Toia in the transfer portal.

UCLA Wire had more on Toia:

“Initially starting his career at USC, where he saw no playing time, the 6’3″, 325 lb Toia transferred to UCLA in 2021. The junior lineman totaled 66 tackles in his career with the Bruins and added two sacks and a forced fumble.

“Given that the Murphy Twins, Laiatu Latu, and Darius Muasau have all left for the NFL Draft, Toia’s exit from the program delivers another blow to the UCLA defensive line.

“Lacking veteran talent and leadership up front on defense, Toia’s timing does not bode well for the newly-minted Big Ten Bruins, where ground-and-pound football rules.”

Now we get to see if Toia is headed back to USC.

