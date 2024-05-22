USC No. 17 in USA TODAY Sports college football re-rank after spring

The USC Trojans are not found in a lot of top-25 rankings lists before the 2024 college football season. However, Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports is more sold on the Trojans than most. Myerberg has USC at No. 17 in his post-spring re-rank of the teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Notable in this is that Myerberg has Michigan ranked just three spots ahead of USC at No. 14, putting the two teams on relatively even footing.

Myerberg had this to say about Michigan, whom USC faces on Sept. 21 in Ann Arbor in the Trojans’ first official Big Ten Conference game:

“The Wolverines remain talented enough to win the Big Ten and get back into the College Football Playoff but enter the summer with question marks: How well can they replace J.J. McCarthy? Will there be a seamless transition from Jim Harbaugh to Sherrone Moore?”

Find out where the other big names in college football are ranked after spring ball. Ohio State and Oregon are widely viewed as the two favorites to make the Big Ten Championship Game and play for the conference championship. Read the article to also see where LSU — USC’s Week 1 opponent in Las Vegas — is ranked.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire