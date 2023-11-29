USC needs to own the news cycle in defensive coordinator hire

The need for USC to move quickly in its hire of a new defensive coordinator is now more urgent. We have arrived at Wednesday, November 29. The transfer portal officially opens on Monday, December 4. The sooner the Trojans make their hire official, the sooner they can be active in the portal, particularly in relationship to defensive prospects who will give USC fresh consideration with a new coordinator.

Obviously, USC needs to hire the right guy. Getting the best target is the ultimate priority. However, the value of the hire is magnified to the extent that USC can get this thing done sooner, ideally by early Friday at the absolute latest.

We have discussed the need for USC to have its coordinator on board before the Pac-12 Championship Game between Oregon and Washington. This is mostly because the Ducks and Huskies will join USC in the Big Ten, and it would help to have the coordinator as a USC employee when Oregon and Washington play. The coordinator can immediately study what Dan Lanning and Kalen DeBoer do on offense.

That’s part of the tick-tock urgency facing USC, but it’s deeper than that. Beyond having the coordinator on board by the time Oregon and Washington start, there is the larger matter that the Pac-12 title game begins conference championship weekend. College Football Playoff bids will be decided. The Heisman Trophy race will be decided. New Year’s Six bowl bids will be decided. That’s a lot of media attention which will be devoted to non-USC stories. The Trojans need this hire to be done by Thursday or early Friday so that they can own at least one or two news cycles and not only get their splash hire, but ensure everyone sees the splash in Los Angeles. That’s part of the game here.

The clock is ticking for USC.

