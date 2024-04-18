USC’s MarShawn Lloyd is a promising middle-round NFL draft prospect

Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed of NBC Sports Sunday Night Football have noticed USC running back MarShawn Lloyd’s compact and sturdy frame. The analysts were impressed with Lloyd’s versatile running style and acceleration as the strengths of his game ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

MarShawn Lloyd will impress NFL draft evaluators for a few reasons. One is that he was the primary meal-ticket running back for USC in 2023. He got a lot of work and took a pounding, but remained consistent and a positive feature of the USC offense for several weeks. Second, Lloyd showed a fundamental combination of speed and toughness. He showed he could get tough yards in important situations, but he was also able to make splash plays and get into the open field for big gainers. Lloyd will do better than most of the other non-Caleb Williams USC prospects at the NFL draft. Let’s see what his destination turns out to be.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire